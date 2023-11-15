The Rise of the Australasian Crested Grebe: New Zealand’s Unconventional Bird Champion

In a surprising turn of events, the Australasian crested grebe has been crowned New Zealand’s Bird of the Century, winning by a significant margin in a poll that garnered over 290,000 votes. This peculiar bird, also known as the pūteketeke or the ‘puking’ bird, gained fame and support after being championed by comedian and talk show host John Oliver.

While initially considered an outsider in the competition, the Australasian crested grebe quickly climbed the ranks due to its distinct appearance, adorable parenting style, and its rather peculiar habit of regurgitating food. The conservation charity Forest and Bird, in a statement announcing the results, acknowledged how these unique characteristics played a crucial role in propelling the grebe to the top spot.

Notably, New Zealand’s beloved national bird, the kiwi, secured second place with 12,904 votes, followed closely by the kea, considered one of the world’s most intelligent bird species, with 12,060 votes.

Forest and Bird recognized the influence of bird enthusiast John Oliver, with his massive following and HBO platform, in capturing the attention of voters. Oliver’s passionate support for the Australasian crested grebe led to such overwhelming support that online voting systems crashed.

The Bird of the Century poll, launched in 2005, aims to raise awareness about New Zealand’s native birds, many of which face threats of extinction due to habitat loss and human activity. By highlighting the unique qualities of these avian species, the competition seeks to emphasize the importance of conservation efforts.

However, the annual competition has faced controversies in recent years. In 2020, allegations of “voter fraud” arose, and the subsequent year saw a bat proclaimed as the winner. Despite these challenges, Forest and Bird remain steadfast in their commitment to the competition’s mission.

The Australasian crested grebe, deserving of the Bird of the Century title in 2023, has seen a gradual increase in its population. This success serves as a beacon of hope for all threatened bird species, demonstrating that with support and intervention, these animals can make a magnificent comeback.

To truly appreciate the Australasian crested grebe, let us delve into its peculiarities. As a water bird native to New Zealand, it possesses the ability to emit a variety of unusual sounds, including barking, growling, and clicking. Its unique appearance features a striking plumage of alternating black and white feathers, further accentuated by vibrant head plumage.

Remarkably, even in their early stages, young pūteketeke exhibit exceptional skills in swimming and diving shortly after hatching.

Unfortunately, the Australasian crested grebe faced near-extinction in the United Kingdom during the 19th century, and its survival remains threatened today. Conservationists estimate the global population to be fewer than 1,000, with the species faring poorly in Australia as well.

Seeking to raise awareness about this extraordinary bird, John Oliver took his campaign to new heights. Billboards promoting the Australasian crested grebe adorned the landscapes of New Zealand, Japan, and even the state of Wisconsin. With slogans like “The Lord of the Wings,” a clever play on the famous Lord of the Rings movies filmed in New Zealand, Oliver aimed to capture the world’s attention.

In his own words, Oliver expressed his belief that no other bird deserves the title of Bird of the Century more than the Australasian crested grebe. Even dressing in a pūteketeke costume during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he playfully highlighted their distinctive traits.

With its eccentric charm, colorful plumage, and unique way of life, the Australasian crested grebe has captured the hearts of many. This unconventional champion reminds us of the beauty and diversity of New Zealand’s avian inhabitants, and the urgent need to protect their fragile existence.

