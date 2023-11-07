Coping with Rising Antisemitism: The Impact on Long Island Survivors

The recent surge in acts of antisemitism has left survivors feeling uneasy and unsafe even after returning home. Natalie Sanandaji, a Long Island native who survived the Hamas attack at an Israeli music festival, shares her concerns about the increasing displays of antisemitism during the protests that have erupted since the war began. While Sanandaji initially thought she could find solace in her return home, she now feels more fearful than ever.

Sanandaji candidly expresses her desire to move to Israel, emphasizing that she feels safer there than she does in the United States. This marks the first time in her life that she has experienced hate for her Jewish faith, a distressing reality for many individuals in similar situations. She shares stories of friends removing their mezuzahs, a Jewish religious object believed to protect the home, due to safety concerns. Others are even hiding their Jewish identities out of fear of being targeted.

Furthermore, Sanandaji raises concerns about the education system, drawing parallels to the Holocaust. Growing up, she learned about the Holocaust and recognized how propaganda played a significant role in its occurrence. Now, she sees similar patterns emerging within the US education system, with incidents like an NYU student tearing down Kidnapped Israeli posters and teenagers on the Upper East Side engaging in similar behavior.

Through her own harrowing experience at the music festival, Sanandaji maintains that the fight is not about Palestine versus Israel but Israel versus Hamas, a terrorist organization responsible for the deaths of innocent Palestinians and Israelis alike. She urges university students to recognize the true nature of the conflict and understand the gravity of the situation.

As survivors cope with the aftermath of these traumatic events, they hope for increased awareness and action against antisemitism. The rising acts of hatred remind us of the importance of fostering tolerance and understanding within our communities, schools, and businesses. Only through collective effort can we combat the growing presence of antisemitism and promote a safer and more inclusive society for all.