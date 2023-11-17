New York Times Journalist Steps Down Following Controversial Public Protest

Prominent journalist Jazmine Hughes has resigned from her position at The New York Times after violating the publication’s policies by publicly supporting Palestinians and protesting against Israel’s actions in Gaza. This decision was announced by Jake Silverstein, the editor of The New York Times Magazine, in an email to staff members.

While acknowledging Hughes’ strong convictions, Silverstein emphasized that her public protest violated The Times’ policy. This policy, which reinforces their commitment to independence, prohibits journalists from engaging in public activism. It was not the first time Hughes had breached this policy, as she had previously signed a letter of protest relating to the newspaper’s reporting on transgender issues.

After discussing the matter, both Hughes and Silverstein concluded that her desire to publicly express her positions and participate in protests was incompatible with her role as a journalist at The New York Times. Consequently, she made the decision to resign.

The Times spokesperson chose not to comment on the matter, and Hughes herself declined to provide any statements.

Hughes had been an integral part of The Times since 2015, serving as an editor and writer for the magazine. Her exceptional work was recognized with various awards, including the American Society of Magazine Editors Next award for journalists under 30 in 2020 and a National Magazine Award this year for her outstanding profile writing on Viola Davis and Whoopi Goldberg.

The letter that sparked controversy was published online by a group known as Writers Against the War on Gaza. This collective, which advocates for Palestinian solidarity and liberation, denounced what they described as Israel’s aggressive actions against Palestinians and mourned the deaths of journalists covering the conflict. The letter garnered support from hundreds of individuals, including notable journalists and authors.

As a result of the incident, Jamie Lauren Keiles, also a contributing writer at The New York Times Magazine, announced their decision to cease contributing to the publication. Keiles explained that this was a personal choice driven by considerations of the type of work they wished to pursue.

