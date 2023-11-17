Missteps in Initial Reporting on Gaza Hospital Blast Lead to Criticism of Mainstream Outlets

In a recent admission, The New York Times acknowledged that it had placed too much reliance on Hamas’ claims regarding the source of a blast at al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza. This admission followed intense criticism faced by the Times and other mainstream outlets for their initial reporting on the explosion.

The early reports from reputable sources such as the Times, Reuters, and the Associated Press centered around claims made by Hamas government officials, who alleged that the blast resulted from an Israeli airstrike.

However, in an editor’s note, The Times admitted that their initial coverage, including the headline, news alert, and social media channels, had placed undue weight on Hamas’ claims. It pointed out that it was not made clear that these claims could not be immediately verified, misleading readers and creating an incorrect impression of the situation’s known facts and the credibility of the claims.

While Israel denied any responsibility for the blast and attributed it to an errant missile launched by Islamic Jihad, other countries, including the United States, also concluded that the explosion originated from within Gaza. This assessment was based on the analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts, and open-source information. Additionally, an AP analysis supported the view that the blast was most likely caused by a rocket fired from within Gaza.

The initial reporting by mainstream outlets, including the Times, that prominently featured Hamas’ claims, received significant backlash for giving unchecked prominence to unverified allegations. Critics argued that responsible reporting should have exercised more caution and skepticism, instead of sensationalizing unverified accounts.

As the situation evolved and more information became available, the Times did update its coverage, including reporting the disputed claims of responsibility and noting the possibility of a lower death toll than originally reported. Within two hours, the headline and other text on the website were adjusted to reflect the broader scope of the explosion and the ongoing dispute over responsibility.

The editors’ note concluded by acknowledging that more care should have been taken with the initial presentation and that greater clarity should have been provided regarding the verifiability of the information. The Times also emphasized ongoing efforts to examine and improve procedures for covering major breaking news events, particularly with regards to the use of large headlines in digital reports, to ensure additional safeguards and accuracy.