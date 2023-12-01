New Insight Revealed: Israel Knew About Hamas Attack Long Before Devastating Incident

Israel’s military was well aware of Hamas’ intricate plan to launch a vicious attack on Israeli soil more than a year prior to the tragic events of October 7th, according to a recent report by The New York Times. This revelation adds to the mounting evidence that top Israeli commanders either overlooked or downplayed the warnings about Hamas’ intentions, ultimately leading to a brutal war with the Islamic militant group and dire consequences for the Gaza Strip.

According to The New York Times’ report, Israeli officials possessed a comprehensive 40-page battle plan called “Jericho Wall,” which detailed a hypothetical Hamas assault on southern Israeli communities. The origin of this document remains unclear, but its translation suggests that it may have been obtained from intercepted communications in Arabic directly from Hamas.

While the Israeli military declined to comment on the report, citing its focus on eradicating the threat from Hamas, it indicated that questions regarding this matter would be addressed at a later stage. The report suggests that many Israeli military and intelligence officials had access to the document, though it remains uncertain whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top leaders were among them.

The battle plan predicted that Hamas would rain rockets upon Israel, disrupt the country’s security and surveillance systems through the use of drones, and seize control of southern communities and military bases. Additionally, a 2016 Israeli defense memo obtained by The New York Times stated that Hamas intended to take hostages back to Gaza.

The devastating attack on October 7th, which claimed the lives of hundreds and resulted in the abduction of 240 individuals taken to Gaza, eerily mirrored the details outlined in the battle plan. However, Israeli officials reportedly dismissed the plan, considering it “aspirational” and unlikely to materialize in actuality.

This recent revelation comes at a time when public anger is mounting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government for failing to prevent an attack that exhibited numerous warning signs prior to its occurrence. Astonishingly, the preparations for the attack were seemingly carried out in plain sight. One month prior to the assault, Hamas released a video on social media portraying fighters using explosives to breach a replica of the border gate, storming in on pickup trucks, and methodically advancing through a full-scale simulation of an Israeli town. The video depicted them firing automatic weapons at paper targets representing human figures, and they also destroyed mock-ups of the border wall’s concrete towers and a communications antenna, which they later replicated on October 7th.

Adding fuel to the fire of public outrage over the military’s apparent negligence, Israeli media reports have highlighted how military officials dismissed warnings from female border spotters who had witnessed Hamas’ preparations for the attack. These reports suggest that the young women had reported sightings of Hamas drones and attempts to disable Israeli border cameras during the months leading up to the attack.

Critics argue that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shied away from taking responsibility for the attack, stopping short of issuing an apology and stating that blame attribution should come after the war is waged. This approach has led to accusations of him attempting to evade accountability for the multitude of intelligence failures that culminated in the deadliest day in Israeli history.

