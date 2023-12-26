The New York Times Sparks Controversy with Op-Ed by Gaza City Mayor

The recent publication of an op-ed by Gaza City’s mayor, Yahya R. Sarraj, in The New York Times has ignited a firestorm of online criticism. The guest essay, which highlights the extensive damage to buildings and civilian infrastructure in Gaza, has drawn strong reactions from various quarters.

Instead of quoting directly from the article, a more descriptive sentence would convey the essence of Sarraj’s message. Sarraj expresses deep sorrow over the relentless destruction in Gaza, including its iconic symbols, beautiful seafront, libraries, archives, and economic prosperity.

These assertions have sparked outrage from human rights activists and media commentators alike. Critics argue that publishing an op-ed by a Hamas-appointed mayor raises questions about The New York Times’ editorial choices. Comparisons have been drawn to hypothetical scenarios, such as whether the publication would also feature an op-ed from Al-Qaeda justifying the 9/11 attacks.

Another point of contention is Sarraj’s appointment as mayor by Hamas, labeled a terrorist organization by many countries. Commentators have sarcastically questioned the extent of The New York Times’ support for Sarraj, suggesting that perhaps he should be given a full-time position at the newspaper.

Furthermore, some have argued that the op-ed omits crucial context, particularly regarding the hostage crisis that occurred on October 7th. The absence of the word “hostage” in the essay has been highlighted, with critics asserting that engaged dialogue necessitates acknowledging all aspects of the situation.

Sarraj cites a figure of “more than 20,000” deaths resulting from the Israeli invasion, a statistic attributed to the Gaza Health Ministry. However, using information from Palestinian organizations, including the Gaza Health Ministry, has drawn scrutiny in the past, prompting The New York Times to acknowledge the need for greater care in their reporting.

Despite the controversy, Sarraj continues to hold Israel responsible for the destruction of Gaza City’s civilian infrastructure. He questions the rationale behind the destruction of trees, electricity poles, cars, water mains, and even a U.N. school. Sarraj characterizes the campaign of destruction and death as unimaginable and questions the sanity of those involved.

The extensive list of casualties and damages provided by Sarraj includes the destruction of the Gaza Zoo, resulting in the deaths of various animals, as well as the loss of the city’s main public library, the Children’s Happiness Center, the municipal building and its archive, and the seventh-century Great Omari Mosque. Streets, squares, mosques, churches, and parks have also been damaged or destroyed.

As of now, The New York Times has not responded to requests for comment on this controversial op-ed.