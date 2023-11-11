Fresh Perspectives on New World Youth Day ‘Rise Up’ Catechesis

The recently concluded New World Youth Day ‘Rise Up’ catechesis received mixed feedback, with some attendees expressing dissatisfaction with certain logistics while others appreciated the overall experience. The event, held in Lisbon, Portugal, brought together young people from different countries to engage in praise and worship, catechesis, question and answer sessions, and Mass.

While many participants found the Rise Up meetings fruitful and an opportunity to deepen their faith, some encountered challenges with the organization and venue. Elise Cloutier from Quebec, Canada, mentioned that due to the large number of attendees, the sound system at their local parish was not as good as expected. Similar concerns were raised by Stephen Guelda from Kentucky, who noted that the outdoor setting of the Rise Up Encounters sometimes led to a more hectic and unfocused atmosphere.

Father Harrison Ayre, who traveled with a group from British Columbia, Canada, expressed disappointment in the outdoor space provided for one of the Rise Up sessions, stating that it was not conducive for prayer. The lack of organization and communication regarding last-minute schedule changes also posed challenges for some attendees, including Archbishop Sample of Portland, Oregon, who had to notify his replacement at the last minute.

Despite these shortcomings, the majority of participants still found value in the Rise Up catechesis. Jacob Swierczek, a young man from Chicago, emphasized the significance of being chosen to present the gifts during Mass, expressing his belief in God’s plan and the ways in which small gestures can lead to a deeper faith experience.

Overall, the New World Youth Day ‘Rise Up’ catechesis provided young people with an opportunity to grow in their faith and connect with peers from around the world. While there were some logistical challenges and concerns raised, the event remained a meaningful encounter for many attendees.

