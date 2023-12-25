Passengers of Stranded Norwegian Cruise Ship Overcome Terrifying Ordeal

Newly released footage captures the harrowing experience of passengers aboard the MS Maud, a Norwegian cruise ship that encountered a powerful rogue wave in the North Sea. The incident, caused by Storm Pia, left the vessel without power and sent panicked passengers into a frenzy as they braced for impact.

Instead of relying on quotes from the original article, we will describe the video in detail. The video shows passengers wearing life vests and gripping onto tables for stability. In the chaotic scene, one individual can be heard shouting, urging others to lay on the floor for safety.

The MS Maud, which departed from Tilbury Docks in the UK with 266 passengers and 131 crew members, encountered the storm on December 21. The ship lost both power and navigational equipment, leaving passengers in a state of uncertainty.

Throughout the ordeal, Brian Launder, 75, and his wife Carole, celebrating her 70th birthday, had a front-row seat to the chaos. Waves pounded against their cabin windows on the fifth deck, and water flooded the corridors.

As they weathered the storm, the passengers witnessed the crew preparing the lifeboats in case of an emergency. The Launder couple spoke with the officers, who estimated the waves to be a staggering 15 to 20 meters high.

Despite the distressing situation, Brian Launder praised his wife’s calmness and resourcefulness. The Launder couple also witnessed a fellow passenger sustaining an injury when a wave knocked her off balance while holding her baby.

Thankfully, a rescue ship arrived to assist the stranded MS Maud, which was then diverted to Bremerhaven, Germany, for necessary repairs. The Launder couple planned on continuing their journey back to the UK, with a stop in Hamburg before returning to London, just in time for Christmas Eve.

It’s worth noting that amidst the fear and chaos, some passengers managed to find humor in the situation. One video captured a woman entertaining fellow passengers by displaying a smiling elf puppet amidst the debris on the ship’s deck. This brief moment of levity provided a welcome respite from the otherwise terrifying experience.

