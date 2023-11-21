New Security Footage Reveals Horrific Attack on Innocent Civilians at Music Festival

Nov 21, 2023

Recently released security footage has shed new light on the terrifying attack that took place at the Nova music festival in Israel. The shocking video captures the moment when two women attempting to flee the festival were mercilessly shot by Hamas terrorists. The footage, recorded on October 7 and obtained from security cameras at Kibbutz Alumim, provides undeniable evidence of the terrorists’ ruthlessness.

The video begins with a group of festivalgoers seeking refuge at Kibbutz Alumim, believing they are finally safe. However, their sense of security is shattered when three armed Hamas terrorists, armed with AK-47s, launch a brutal attack on the unsuspecting civilians. In a harrowing display, one of the gunmen pursues two women, grabbing one of them by her hair and cold-bloodedly shooting her at point-blank range. As the other woman pleads for her life, the terrorist callously ends her life as well.

This horrifying footage serves as a stark reminder of the indiscriminate violence carried out by Hamas. The Nova music festival, initially intended as a joyous celebration, devolved into a scene of chaos and tragedy as at least 260 innocent people lost their lives and many more were taken hostage by the terrorists. The attack, near Kibbutz Re’im close to Gaza, unfolded as Palestinian gunmen targeted those desperately trying to escape.

In response to this brutal massacre, Israel has formed a specialized unit within Shin Bet, their domestic security agency, tasked with neutralizing every member of Hamas involved in the October 7 attack. The newly formed unit, operating independently from other divisions, will focus its efforts on targeting the select group of Hamas operatives known as the Nukhba. It is believed that this faction was responsible for planning and executing the devastating assault along the country’s border with the Gaza Strip.

Named after the World War I-era Jewish underground organization “Nili,” Shin Bet is an abbreviation in Hebrew for “the Eternal One of Israel will not lie.” This elite unit will rely on a combination of intelligence gathering and field agents to track down and eliminate the approximately 2,500 terrorists linked to the attack.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Hamas? Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that primarily operates in the Gaza Strip. It has been designated as a terrorist group by several countries, including the United States and the European Union. What is Shin Bet? Shin Bet, officially known as the Israel Security Agency, is Israel’s internal security and counterintelligence service. It is responsible for protecting the country and its citizens from various threats, including terrorism. How many people were killed in the Nova music festival attack? At least 260 people were killed in the Hamas attack on the Nova music festival in Israel. What is the Nukhba? The Nukhba is a special commando group within Hamas. It is believed to be responsible for planning and executing the massacre at the Nova music festival.

Sources:

