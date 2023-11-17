Ukraine’s Implementation of Kamikaze USVs in Black Sea Warfare: Achievements and Challenges

A recent video has surfaced, confirming the latest bridge attack on Ukraine’s Kerch Bridge, which occurred on July 17. The attack resulted in substantial damage to the road lanes. Contrary to initial speculations, the video reveals that the assailant was Ukraine’s Kamikaze USV (unmanned surface vessel), providing striking visual evidence.

The footage captured by the USV’s cameras demonstrates the precision and swiftness with which the suicide drone targeted the bridge pillar. Notably, the attack took place at night, and the video was recorded using the USV’s advanced FLIR (forward looking infrared) camera system.

According to credible sources, the USV carried a staggering 850 kilograms of explosives, intended to obliterate the bridge pillar. This display of destructive capabilities illuminates the potential impact of Ukraine’s innovative maritime drones.

Recorded footage from various Ukrainian blog accounts unveils the drone’s name, “Sea Baby.” The video meticulously showcases the drone’s hull, electro-optical system, and SATCOM dome. “Sea Baby” represents the latest advancement in Ukraine’s ongoing development of maritime drones, as confirmed by Vasily Malyuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), during an interview with CNN.

Ukraine initiated the use of kamikaze USVs during autumn 2022 as a tactic in the ongoing conflict. The first assault, which took place on October 29, 2022, caught the Russian Black Sea Fleet off guard, resulting in the reported striking of an Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate and a mine countermeasure (MCM) ship by the Ukrainian USV.

Following the initial attack, Ukraine executed several subsequent raids on targets such as the Sevastopol Naval Base, Kerch Bridge, and various Russian units in the Black Sea. While the initial assaults proved successful, Russian units later managed to repel kamikaze USV attacks using machine guns. Analysts presumed that the Russian fleet was learning from past encounters. However, Ukraine recently inflicted significant damage on a landing ship, which holds strategic importance for the Russian Black Sea Fleet in terms of logistical transportation.

Ukraine’s implementation of kamikaze USVs has presented both achievements and challenges in the context of Black Sea warfare. The innovative use of unmanned surface vessels has provided Ukraine with a formidable advantage, allowing them to conduct precise and targeted attacks. However, the Russian fleet’s ability to defend against these attacks highlights the need for continuous adaptation and improvement of Ukraine’s tactics.

(Source: CNN)