The Implications of Turkish F-16 Deal on US Foreign Relations

In a significant move, the new chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has expressed his intention to thoroughly examine Turkey’s $20 billion Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jet deal. Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat, emphasized that several factors, beyond Sweden’s anticipated NATO membership, would influence the decision on whether to lift the previous chairman’s hold on the deal. With multiple issues at play, Cardin stressed the importance of engaging with the administration to gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation.

Sweden’s accession to NATO was a topic of discussion between Cardin and Turkish officials during a recent NATO ambassador’s meeting. The Swedish authorities have claimed that the process will be finalized in the coming month, potentially resolving the NATO aspect of the deal. However, Cardin emphasized that other concerns must also be addressed during discussions regarding the deal’s future.

Previously, Senator Bob Menendez, the former chairman, had placed a hold on the sale due to objections from Turkey over Sweden’s NATO membership, as well as concerns surrounding President Tayyip Erdogan’s human rights record and airspace violations in Greece. Senate rules eventually compelled Menendez to step down from his leadership role following his indictment on felony bribery charges.

As part of their oversight role, the leaders of the Senate and House foreign affairs panels meticulously review major foreign arms sales. It is common for them to raise questions and concerns relating to human rights and diplomatic issues, which can potentially delay or halt such deals.

Ankara has been reluctant to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership due to its perception that Stockholm has not done enough to combat individuals Turkey considers terrorists, particularly members of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). Erdogan had announced his intention to submit the ratification to parliament when it reconvenes in October, frustrating some members of Congress who believed he could have called for an early session to expedite Sweden’s NATO membership.

Following the unsealing of Menendez’s indictment, Erdogan viewed his legal troubles as an opportunity for Turkey to proceed with the purchase of the fighter jets. Erdogan’s remarks were seen as an advantage, given Menendez’s absence from the decision-making process.

While Finland’s NATO membership was formalized in April, Sweden’s application has been stymied by Turkey and Hungary. Ankara and Budapest have closely collaborated on the matter. This has prompted Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate panel, to place a hold on arms sales to Hungary until the issue is resolved.

In conclusion, the deliberations surrounding Turkey’s F-16 deal have wide-ranging implications for US foreign relations. The decision to lift the hold on the deal will involve considerations beyond Sweden’s NATO accession, thus necessitating thorough discussions between stakeholders. The outcome of these discussions will shape the future trajectory of this significant arms sale.

