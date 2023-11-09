New US Sanctions Target Entities Supplying Russia’s Military

The United States has taken decisive action by announcing sweeping new sanctions covering approximately 130 entities in China, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. These entities are accused of providing crucial components and technology to Russia’s military and aiding its ongoing war in Ukraine. These measures aim to sever Russia’s supply chain and disrupt its ability to sustain its military operations.

Secretary of the Treasury, Jane Yellen, emphasized the importance of holding these entities accountable for enabling Russia’s aggression. The new sanctions target critical supply chains that have allowed Russia to bypass international sanctions and export controls through legitimate economic relationships with China, Turkey, and the UAE.

This move addresses the loopholes that have allowed entities in these countries to provide Russia with high-priority dual-use goods, including vehicle parts and encryption software. These goods have both civilian and military applications, propagating Russia’s military capabilities.

Notably, these sanctions mark the first time that the production of Russia’s Lancet suicide drones has been targeted. These drones, described as angular grey tubes with two sets of four wings, pose a growing threat to Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the measures, highlighting their significance in addressing this emerging danger.

The US Department of State also announced 100 additional sanctions targeting Russia’s energy, metals, and mining sectors, as well as defense procurement. These sanctions aim to punish those involved in supporting the Russian government’s war effort and other malign activities.

The comprehensive nature of the sanctions is evidenced by the involvement of multiple US departments, including the Treasury and Commerce Departments. The Commerce Department has blacklisted 12 Russian companies, along with one from Uzbekistan, which assisted Moscow in acquiring critical drone technology.

While previous sanctions have already had significant economic impacts on Russia, the country’s economy is projected to grow by 1.5 percent this year. This growth can be attributed to support from countries like China, Turkey, and India, which have become vital economic lifelines for Moscow.

The implementation of these new sanctions reinforces the resolve of the “global sanctions coalition” to restrict Russia’s access to key military inputs and undermine the Kremlin’s ability to pursue its aggressive agenda. The international community remains committed to deterring Russia’s actions and ensuring accountability for its ongoing aggression in Ukraine.