New Strikes Pummel Gaza as Israel-Hamas Conflict Resumes

In the latest development of the Israel-Hamas conflict, fresh airstrikes have pounded the Gaza Strip, igniting renewed tensions in the region. This live update showcases the ongoing violence that threatens to destabilize the already volatile situation.

Pope Francis, known for his efforts in promoting peace and reconciliation, engaged in a phone conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. While the specifics of their discussion remain undisclosed, it is reported that the call was tense, highlighting the gravity of the conflict. The Pope expressed his firm stance against responding to acts of terrorism with further acts of violence.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also had a conversation with Pope Francis, further emphasizing the Vatican’s commitment to facilitating a resolution. Notably, the Pope had previously engaged in a call with United States President Joe Biden, illustrating the international scope of the conflict and the urgent need for peace.

The pope’s role in addressing the Israel-Hamas conflict extends beyond mere diplomatic interactions. During a recent public audience, he made a strong statement condemning the violence, referring to it as terrorism. His words resonated with a delegation of both Israelis and Palestinians who suffer the devastating consequences of the ongoing conflict.

As the conflict escalates, the pope continues to advocate for an immediate ceasefire and remains in regular contact with the Catholic community in Gaza. His efforts align with the Vatican’s overarching objective to contain the severity of the conflict and foster an environment of dialogue and understanding.

