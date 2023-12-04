World Leaders Call for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

As the fighting between Israel and Hamas resumes in Gaza, world leaders are once again calling for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilian lives and alleviate the humanitarian crisis. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani recently emphasized the urgent need for a halt in the violence during a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In their conversation, the Qatari Prime Minister reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to ongoing mediation efforts aimed at restoring calm to the region. Qatar, along with its mediation partners, played a crucial role in brokering a deal last month between Israel, Hamas, Egypt, and the United States. This deal involved the release of foreign nationals and critically injured Palestinian civilians from Gaza to Egypt.

The prime minister expressed concern over the ongoing bombings in Gaza following the humanitarian pause. He stressed that continued violence complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the already dire humanitarian crisis in the region. Al-Thani firmly condemned any form of targeting civilians, especially women and children, and stated that actions like these are unacceptable, including the policy of collective punishment.

One of the prime minister’s main priorities is the opening of humanitarian corridors to ensure the safe passage of relief and aid to Palestinians affected by the conflict. This urgent requirement stems from the urgent need to address the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza. Humanitarian aid is crucial to providing basic necessities, medical assistance, and support to those affected by the violence.

