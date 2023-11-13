New Saudi Diplomat Postpones Visit to Al Aqsa Mosque Amid Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, the newly appointed Saudi ambassador to the Palestinians, Nayef al-Sudairi, has decided to postpone his planned visit to the Al Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. This decision comes as a response to the critical reactions by Palestinians on social media, with concerns raised about normalization with Israel. The diplomat, however, assured that he intends to visit Islam’s third-holiest site on a future trip.

Al-Sudairi’s arrival in Ramallah marked a historic milestone, as it was the first time Saudi Arabia has sent a diplomatic delegation to the West Bank since the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993. As the ambassador to Jordan as well, al-Sudairi presented his credentials as the non-resident ambassador to the Palestinian Authority and consul general to East Jerusalem.

The planned visit to the Al Aqsa Mosque was initially expected to take place on the occasion of the Mawlid, the celebration of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. However, the reports of this visit garnered both attention and criticism on social media, with some perceiving it as a gesture of normalization with Israel and calling for it to be prevented. In light of these concerns, the Saudi delegation decided to postpone the visit, recognizing the sensitivity of the issue for the Palestinians.

It is important to note that this visit would have marked the first official visit by a Saudi delegation since Israel captured the Old City and East Jerusalem from Jordan in the 1967 Six Day War. The intention was to keep the visit as low-profile as possible to avoid Israeli interference and potential Palestinian protests.

While the cancellation of the visit is seen by some as a setback, it should be viewed within the broader context of ongoing diplomatic efforts between Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the Palestinians. Recent developments indicate that Israel and Saudi Arabia are moving closer towards signing a normalization deal. However, the Saudis have been clear in demanding concessions for the Palestinians while also recalibrating their previous demands outlined in the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.

As the diplomatic landscape continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how this postponement will impact the overall trajectory of regional relations. The sensitivities surrounding visiting religious sites in Jerusalem highlight the complex nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the delicate balance that must be struck in pursuing diplomatic engagement.

