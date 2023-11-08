Saudi Arabia’s New Ambassador to Palestine Arrives with Hope for Peace

Saudi Arabia’s newly appointed ambassador to the Palestinians, Nayef al-Sudairi, made his official visit to Ramallah on Tuesday to present his credentials to the Palestinian Authority. This visit marks the first time in three decades that Saudi Arabia has sent a delegation to the West Bank, reflecting the kingdom’s growing support for a potential normalization deal with Israel.

During his visit, al-Sudairi emphasized Riyadh’s commitment to establishing a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. He reaffirmed the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s recent statements, expressing great interest in the Palestinian issue and the importance of finding a solution based on the two-state solution.

The ambassador’s trip also included meetings with Palestinian officials, including President Mahmoud Abbas and Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki. These discussions emphasized the deep-rooted historic and fraternal relations between the Saudi and Palestinian peoples, looking to build stronger ties for the future.

Reports suggest that the Saudi delegation may visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount, signaling a significant step in Saudi-Israeli relations. This potential visit, the first of its kind since Israel captured the Old City and East Jerusalem in 1967, aims to maintain a low profile and avoid Israeli interference or Palestinian protests.

Moreover, the envoy announced Saudi Arabia’s plans to open a consulate for the Palestinians in East Jerusalem, a move that Israel opposes as it regards the city as its undivided capital. This development underlines the commitment of both Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian Authority to strengthening diplomatic ties.

With the possibility of a US-brokered deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia on the horizon, hopes for peaceful resolution in the region are being rekindled. While details of the potential deal are still being negotiated, it signifies a potential game changer for the Middle East, provided that both sides are willing to make meaningful concessions.

As Saudi Arabia takes these significant diplomatic steps, it further demonstrates the kingdom’s desire to contribute to regional stability and support the Palestinians in their pursuit of self-determination and statehood.