Understanding the Role of a Non-Resident Ambassador

The Recent Appointment of a non-resident Saudi ambassador to Palestine, Nayef bin Bandar al-Sudairi, has raised questions about the nature of his role. In this article, we will delve into the concept of non-resident ambassadors and look at what this means for al-Sudairi and his responsibilities.

What is an ambassador?

An ambassador is a high-ranking diplomatic official who represents their home country in a foreign nation or international organization. Their primary duties include fostering diplomatic and economic relationships, protecting the interests of their co-nationals residing in the host country, and overseeing the operations of their embassy.

Understanding non-resident ambassadors

A non-resident ambassador possesses the same powers and responsibilities as a traditional ambassador. However, the key distinction is that they do not reside within the country they are accredited to represent. Instead, non-resident ambassadors typically live in a neighboring or nearby country due to the absence of an embassy in the host country.

Al-Sudairi’s role as a non-resident ambassador

As a non-resident ambassador, al-Sudairi will be based in the capital of Jordan, Amman, as he also serves as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Jordan. From there, he will carry out most of his duties, including maintaining diplomatic relations, handling official business, and fostering ties between Saudi Arabia and Palestine.

Visiting Ramallah

Although al-Sudairi will not be residing in Ramallah, he will visit the Palestinian capital whenever there is a need for official engagements. This could include attending meetings, participating in commemorations, or initiating discussions with Palestinian officials. Additionally, these interactions may occur at the Saudi or Palestinian embassy in Jordan, providing a convenient meeting point for diplomatic affairs.

The significance of the appointment

The appointment of al-Sudairi as the first Saudi ambassador to Palestine signifies a historic milestone in the bilateral relationship between the two sister countries. The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warmly welcomed al-Sudairi’s visit, highlighting its importance in strengthening the fraternal ties between Saudi Arabia and Palestine.

