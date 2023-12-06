New Legislation Proposes Changes to Human Rights Law in Rwanda

A recently proposed draft law is set to bring significant changes to human rights law in Rwanda. The bill, which will be introduced in Parliament, grants ministers the power to disregard certain aspects of human rights legislation. The government argues that this legislation is necessary to affirm Rwanda as a safe country for asylum seekers and to prevent people from attempting to cross the English Channel in small boats.

The bill comes in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling which deemed the government’s plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda unlawful. This ruling has led to delays in implementing the government’s flagship policy, and no asylum seekers have been relocated to Rwanda from the UK thus far.

The new legislation orders the courts to ignore key sections of the Human Rights Act and other British laws or international rules that hinder the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda. However, it falls short of the demands made by some Conservative MPs, who had called for a complete override of the Human Rights Act, the European Convention on Human Rights, the Refugee Convention, and all other international law.

Critics of the bill argue that it is “fatally flawed” and predict that it will face significant legal challenges. They argue that the legislation will be tied up in court proceedings for months. These critics believe that the bill does not go far enough in addressing concerns related to human rights and the legal protection of individuals.

Despite the potential legal challenges, the government stands by the bill, stating that it will put an end to the continuous legal battles that prevent the removal of asylum seekers to Rwanda. However, the government acknowledges that the legislation may not fully align with minimum human rights safeguards, indicating that it could still be legally challenged.

Rwanda’s foreign affairs minister has emphasized the importance of lawful behavior by the UK to ensure the successful implementation of the scheme. This highlights the need for both countries to uphold international law and adhere to the highest standards when it comes to the rule of law.

The new proposed legislation, combined with a recently signed treaty between the UK and Rwanda, is expected to pave the way for the implementation of the government’s policy. However, the opposition Labour Party has vowed to scrap the policy if it wins the next election, adding to the political turmoil and uncertainty surrounding the issue.

Source: BBC News (URL: bbc.co.uk)