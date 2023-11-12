In a recent escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian forces have carried out an attack on the southern region of Odesa. The assault, which involved a barrage of drones and missiles, resulted in one person being injured and significant damage to port facilities. According to the Ukrainian military, the attack was executed using 19 Iranian-made Shahed drones, two Onyx supersonic missiles, and 12 Kalibr missiles. The army reported that all the drones and 11 Kalibr missiles were successfully shot down by air defenses, but not before the seaside resort of Odesa suffered considerable damage.

The attack included an Onyx missile striking an “empty” grain warehouse at the port, causing further destruction. Additionally, warehouses and businesses in the suburbs of the city were damaged by falling debris. This is part of a pattern of Russian forces targeting southern Ukraine, which is home to vital export infrastructure. The frequency of these attacks has increased since Russia terminated a significant grain deal with Ukraine in July, which previously enabled the free transportation of agricultural products over the Black Sea.

Despite Russia’s threats to attack boats entering or leaving Ukraine, a second cargo of Ukrainian wheat successfully arrived in Istanbul via the Black Sea on Sunday. This was made possible through a maritime corridor established by Kyiv. However, China’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict has drawn criticism from the European Trade Commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis. He remarked that Beijing’s refusal to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine harms China’s reputation, both among European consumers and businesses. Dombrovskis highlighted that China’s position contradicts its longstanding principle of respecting territorial integrity in international diplomacy and raises questions about its basic principles.

While Russia and China maintain a strategic alliance, their positions on the Ukraine war differ. China’s stance on the conflict is complex, influenced by various political and strategic factors. Moscow and Beijing have deepened their economic and military partnership, particularly in response to Western pressure, which has intensified since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, China’s reluctance to condemn the Russian actions has sparked concerns about the consistency of its diplomatic principles.

In a retaliatory move, Russian defense forces claimed to have intercepted four Ukrainian drones over the annexed Crimean peninsula and the northwest Black Sea. Two additional drones were shot down over the Kursk region, resulting in damage to an administrative building. While these attacks from Ukraine rarely inflict significant damage or hit strategic targets, experts have suggested that there might be deeper strategic objectives behind Kyiv’s use of drones.

FAQs:

1. What was the latest Russian attack on Odesa?

– The latest attack involved a barrage of drones and missiles, resulting in damage to port facilities and causing one injury.

2. How many drones and missiles were used in the assault?

– The attack utilized 19 Iranian-made Shahed drones, two Onyx supersonic missiles, and 12 Kalibr missiles.

3. Did any of the drones and missiles hit their targets?

– Air defenses successfully shot down all the drones and 11 Kalibr missiles. However, an Onyx missile struck an “empty” grain warehouse at the port.

4. How has China’s stance on the Ukraine war been received?

– China’s refusal to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been criticized for harming its reputation among European consumers and businesses.

5. Why is China’s position on the conflict considered contradictory?

– China’s position contradicts its longstanding principle of respecting territorial integrity in international diplomacy, raising questions about its basic principles.