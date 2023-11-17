US Implements New Sanctions to Counter Hamas Funding and Training

The United States has taken decisive action against Hamas by imposing a fresh round of sanctions targeting its Iranian funders and terror trainers. Following the deadly attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7, which claimed the lives of over 1,400 people, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has emphasized Iran’s role in providing financial, logistical, and operational support to the terror group.

In this new wave of sanctions, individuals such as Khaled Qaddoumi, a Hamas representative in Iran, and officials from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard have been targeted. Additionally, several organizations, including Bonyad Shahid (Martyrs Foundation), which is linked to Palestinian Islamic Jihad, have been sanctioned. The US alleges that these groups funnel vast sums of money through the Gaza-based Al-Ansar Charity Association, which ultimately aids in terrorist activities.

It is important to note that these sanctions freeze any US-based assets owned or controlled by the designated individuals and organizations. Financial transactions with them are also prohibited, as well as the contribution of funds, goods, and services to these entities.

While Iran remains the primary source of funding for Hamas and other Gaza-based terror groups, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant estimates that Iran provides Hamas with approximately $100 million per year, while offering tens of millions of dollars to Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Notably, Hamas has also received over $1.5 billion from Qatar over the past decade, although a portion of these funds has been redirected for the terror group’s activities.

Israel has consistently accused Iran of being a significant driving force behind the coordinated Hamas attack, which saw terrorists infiltrating the border and launching a devastating assault on nearby communities. The majority of casualties were innocent civilians, including vulnerable individuals such as children and the elderly. Israel’s aim in its ongoing conflict with Hamas is to dismantle the organization, while minimizing harm to innocent Gazan civilians.

As the US reinforces its commitment to disrupting Hamas’s funding networks, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo has traveled to London to garner support from the UK. The US recognizes the necessity of international cooperation to prevent Hamas from exploiting the global financial system.

FAQ

Q: What are the sanctions imposed on Hamas?

A: The United States has implemented sanctions freezing US-based assets of individuals and organizations linked to Hamas, as well as blocking financial transactions with them and prohibiting the contribution of funds, goods, and services.

Q: Who is responsible for funding Hamas?

A: Iran is the primary source of funding for Hamas, providing approximately $100 million annually. Additionally, Qatar has disbursed over $1.5 billion to Hamas over the past decade.

Q: Why is Hamas considered a terrorist organization?

A: Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization due to its history of carrying out attacks against innocent civilians and its commitment to the destruction of Israel.

Q: How does Hamas utilize funds provided by Qatar?

A: While Qatar’s funds are officially meant for public workers’ salaries, fuel purchases, and assistance to poor families, Hamas deducts a portion of these payments for its own operations.

(Source: The Times of Israel)