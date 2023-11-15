Paraguay’s New President to Reestablish Embassy in Jerusalem, Israel Responds

Paraguay’s newly inaugurated president, Santiago Peña, has announced plans to reopen the country’s embassy in Jerusalem, leading to Israel’s commitment to reopen its embassy in Asunción. This move is expected to put an end to the rift that began five years ago.

Following a meeting between Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and President Peña, it was confirmed that the president has accepted an invitation to visit Israel within the year to inaugurate the embassy. If this plan comes to fruition, Paraguay will become the fifth country to establish an embassy in Jerusalem, joining Kosovo, Honduras, Guatemala, and the United States. Israel views these actions as strengthening its claim to Jerusalem as its capital.

The decision to reopen Paraguay’s embassy in Jerusalem holds significance as it marks a reversal of the previous government’s actions. In 2018, outgoing president Horacio Cartes had announced the opening of the embassy in Jerusalem, but his successor, Abdo Benitez, quickly moved it back to Tel Aviv. Benitez claimed that he had not been consulted in the initial decision and believed it hindered efforts to maintain a neutral stance in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly opposed the embassy’s relocation and retaliated by closing Israel’s embassy in Asunción. However, during his presidential campaign, Peña promised to reinstate Paraguay’s embassy in Jerusalem, which has now become a reality.

Santiago Peña, an economist, easily won the election and secured another term for the long-ruling Colorado Party. On his inauguration day, attended by regional leaders and dignitaries, Cohen emphasized that reopening the embassy in Jerusalem would contribute to solidifying the city’s international status as Israel’s eternal capital.

While there has been no official confirmation from President Peña’s office regarding the decision to restore the embassy, both Israel and Paraguay are hopeful that it will happen soon. Israel has yet to announce a specific timeline for reopening its embassy in Asunción.

It is important to note that Jerusalem’s status remains a contentious issue internationally. Israel considers the entire city, including East Jerusalem, which it annexed in 1980, as its capital. However, most countries, including Paraguay previously, do not recognize this annexation and choose to keep their embassies in Tel Aviv instead.

Paraguay’s decision to reopen its embassy in Jerusalem is significant not only for bilateral relations but also for the region’s ties with Israel. Cohen emphasized the historical connections between Israel and Latin American countries and expressed the intention to further strengthen these relationships.

As this story develops, it is clear that Paraguay’s new president’s commitment holds great importance for both countries involved. It remains to be seen how other nations will respond to this development and whether it will spark similar actions in the future.

FAQs:

Q: How many countries have opened embassies in Jerusalem?

A: Paraguay, if it follows through, will be the fifth country to open an embassy in Jerusalem.

Q: Why does Israel want embassies in Jerusalem?

A: Israel sees the establishment of embassies in Jerusalem as a way to solidify its claim to the city as its capital.

Q: What is the international community’s stance on Jerusalem?

A: Most countries do not recognize Israel’s annexation of East Jerusalem and choose to locate their embassies in Tel Aviv instead.

