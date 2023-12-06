New Migration Policies Pose Challenges for Employers in Northern Ireland

Employers in Northern Ireland are expressing concerns over the potential staff shortages that may arise as a result of new migration rules. These rules stipulate that skilled overseas workers will now need to meet a minimum salary requirement of £38,700, significantly higher than the current threshold of £26,200. This change is expected to have a significant impact on industries such as manufacturing, care, and food production.

Northern Ireland, with its lower average salary of £30,000 compared to other parts of the UK, may face unique challenges in meeting these salary requirements. Employers in the region argue that the new rules will limit their ability to attract and retain skilled workers from outside the UK, hindering their capacity for growth.

One managing director of a manufacturing company, Darragh Cullen, emphasized the negative consequences of this policy change, stating that it effectively closes the door to new talent from overseas. Cullen believes that the British government’s assumption that labor market gaps will be filled by British workers is unrealistic for Northern Ireland, as there is a lack of available local labor to fill the positions required. He argues that the government’s sweeping approach to migration rules fails to take into account the unique circumstances of different regions.

In addition to the salary threshold, the new policies also restrict family dependants’ ability to join overseas care workers, potentially affecting the recruitment and retention of workers in the health and social care sector. This aspect of the rules is particularly concerning to many migrant workers who consider family support crucial to their settlement and well-being in a new country.

The impact of these policies is already being felt in sectors like hospitality, where the manager of a well-established restaurant, Arek Rajzer, has observed a decline in workers from the EU since Brexit. Rajzer highlights that the difficulties faced by migrant workers, such as language barriers and lack of family support, are compounded by the government’s restrictive policies. He expresses concerns that without sufficient support from the government, the economy will struggle to grow.

Employers in the care sector, including Roberta Brownlee who owns a care home, also warn of dire consequences if migrant workers are no longer available. Brownlee emphasizes the ongoing difficulty in recruiting staff and asserts that her care home would be forced to close without the contribution of international staff. She argues that the ban on care workers bringing family dependants to the UK poses a significant hurdle, as many workers in the health and social care sector aspire to live with their families.

While the UK government aims to achieve a substantial reduction in net migration, it is crucial to consider the potential ramifications of these policies on industries heavily reliant on skilled overseas workers. As employers in Northern Ireland voice their concerns about staff shortages and limited growth opportunities, it is evident that a more tailored approach is needed to address the unique circumstances of different regions.