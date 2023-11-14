FAQs about FT.com Trial and Subscription

Are you wondering what is included in your trial on FT.com? Or what happens at the end of the trial period? Below are some frequently asked questions about the trial and subscription plans to help clarify things for you:

1. What is included in my trial?

During your trial period, you will have complete digital access to FT.com, which includes everything in both the Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. The Standard Digital package offers access to a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. The Premium Digital package, on the other hand, includes access to our premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes with original, in-depth reporting.

2. What happens at the end of my trial?

If you do nothing at the end of your trial, you will be auto-enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan. This plan gives you complete access to FT.com for $69 per month. However, if you wish to save on costs, you can change your plan at any time online in the “Settings & Account” section. You have the option to pay annually and save 20% while retaining your premium access.

3. When can I cancel?

You can change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into your account, go to the “Settings & Account” section, and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. Please note that you can still enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

4. What forms of payment can I use?

We accept credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments for your convenience.

At FT.com, we aim to provide you with a seamless and enjoyable reading experience. We hope these FAQs have answered any questions you may have had about your trial and subscription. If you need any further assistance, please don’t hesitate to contact our customer support team.