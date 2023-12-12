New Jersey Arab Americans Stand in Solidarity with Gaza

In a show of solidarity and to raise awareness about the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Arab American communities in New Jersey organized a general strike on Monday. This strike, called in response to the US blocking a UN resolution for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, aimed to express opposition to Israel’s military offensive in the region.

Amidst the cold weather, business owners, community leaders, and families congregated on Palestine Way in Paterson, donning keffiyeh scarves as a symbolic gesture. They paused their daily activities to send a message of unity, demanding an end to the violence that has plagued Gaza since a Hamas attack in October.

Dr. Jabeen Ahmed, co-owner of Sheefa Pharmacy, spoke about the range of emotions that have been evoked by the heartbreaking images and stories emerging from Gaza. She described feelings of anger, frustration, sadness, and desperation, along with a deep sense of guilt for having access to basic necessities while others suffer.

Chairman of the Palestinian American Community Center in Clifton, Diab Mustafa, emphasized that the general strike aimed to draw attention to the situation in Gaza following the US veto of the UN resolution. He stressed the need for a political solution that grants the Palestinian people their rights and independence.

Despite the importance of their cause, Mustafa acknowledged the difficulty of protesting against Israel’s actions without being labeled as antisemitic. He highlighted the fact that the Jewish community has also been vocal in calling for a ceasefire.

As the strike took hold in New Jersey, similar actions were already underway in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The Lebanese government also announced the closure of all government offices and institutions in a show of solidarity.

Amjad Abukwaik, co-owner of Sheefa Pharmacy, addressed the crowd, expressing how deeply Gaza’s plight has affected him and many others. He emphasized that the strike was not a political statement, but rather a human one rooted in compassion and empathy for those who have lost their lives.

Raed Odeh, a barbershop owner and the deputy mayor of Paterson, spoke about the strike as a demand for a ceasefire to protect innocent Palestinian civilians. As national elections approach, he expressed hope that their voices would be heard by politicians.

The general strike in New Jersey is a testament to the power of collective action and the unwavering support of Arab American communities for the people of Gaza. Through their unified efforts, they strive to bring attention to the urgent need for peace and humanitarian relief in the region.

