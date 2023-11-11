New Jersey to Unveil Magnificent Akshardham Temple, a Marvel of Hindu Culture

New Jersey is set to become the proud home of the world’s largest modern Hindu temple outside of India. The highly anticipated Akshardham temple is scheduled to be formally inaugurated on October 8th under the guidance of BAPS spiritual leader, Mahant Swami Maharaj. This architectural marvel will undoubtedly be a landmark of Hindu culture in the Western hemisphere.

Here are some fascinating details about this grand temple:

1. Location: Situated approximately 60 miles south of Times Square, New York, or about 180 miles north of Washington DC, the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham temple will grace the state of New Jersey.

2. Masterful Construction: Over the span of 12 years, from 2011 to 2023, an army of more than 12,500 volunteers across the United States dedicated countless hours to building this masterpiece.

3. Impressive Dimensions: The Akshardham temple spans a vast area, measuring 255 ft x 345 ft x 191 ft, covering around 183 acres.

4. Spirited Anticipation: Hindu devotees and curious visitors from various faiths have flocked to witness the magnificence of the temple even before its official inauguration.

5. Ancient Hindu Influence: The temple design draws inspiration from ancient Hindu scriptures and incorporates various elements of Indian culture. Intricate carvings of Indian musical instruments, dance forms, and an astonishing display of 10,000 statues and statuettes adorn the temple.

6. Second Only to Iconic Monuments: The Akshardham temple may be the second largest modern-era Hindu temple ever built, closely trailing the renowned Angkor Wat in Cambodia.

7. Exquisite Architectural Features: The temple boasts a unique design, featuring one main shrine, 12 sub-shrines, nine shikhars (spire-like structures), and nine pyramidal shikhars.

8. Enduring Stone Architecture: The Akshardham temple proudly showcases the largest elliptical dome of traditional stone architecture ever constructed. Its design promises longevity, intended to stand the test of time for a thousand years.

9. The Sacred Brahma Kund: Within the temple complex lies the Brahma Kund, an awe-inspiring traditional Indian stepwell. This extraordinary creation holds water from over 300 bodies of water from around the globe, including the holy rivers of India and all 50 states of the US.

10. Collaborative Creation: Volunteers from across the United States tirelessly contributed to the assembly of the Akshardham temple, guided by skilled artisans from India. The making of this remarkable structure has required the dedication of millions of volunteer hours.

The opening of New Jersey’s Akshardham temple is a remarkable event that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on all those who visit. Through the dedication and craftsmanship of countless individuals, this temple embodies the rich heritage of Hindu culture in the most splendid manner.

FAQs

Q: How large is the Akshardham temple in New Jersey?

The temple measures an impressive 255 ft x 345 ft x 191 ft, covering around 183 acres.

Q: How long did it take to build the Akshardham temple?

The construction of the temple spanned 12 years, from 2011 to 2023, with the help of over 12,500 volunteers from across the United States.

Q: What makes the Akshardham temple unique?

The temple’s design incorporates elements from ancient Hindu scriptures and Indian culture, featuring an incredible display of 10,000 statues and statuettes, intricate carvings, and an impressive stone architecture that includes the largest elliptical dome of its kind.

Q: What is the significance of the Brahma Kund within the temple complex?

The Brahma Kund is a traditional Indian stepwell that holds water from over 300 bodies of water worldwide, including India’s holy rivers and all 50 states of the US.

Q: How did volunteers contribute to the making of Akshardham?

Volunteers from across the United States dedicated millions of hours to help assemble the temple, guided by skilled artisans from India.