A New Island Emerges in Japan’s Waters, Posing a Temporary Wonder

TOKYO — A mesmerizing phenomenon unfolded in the waters off Japan as an undersea volcano erupted, giving birth to a minuscule island that may not stand the test of time. The eruption of the anonymous undersea volcano, located around 1 kilometer (half a mile) off the southern coast of Iwo Jima or Ioto as known in Japan, commenced on October 21.

Over the course of merely 10 days, the shallow seabed grew cluttered with volcanic ash and rocks, forming an islet that remarkably emerged above sea level. By early November, this newfound island spanned about 100 meters (328 feet) in diameter and approximately 20 meters (66 feet) tall, according to Yuji Usui, an analyst at the Japan Meteorological Agency’s volcanic division.

While volcanic activity has escalated in the vicinity of Iwo Jima, leading to a number of undersea eruptions in recent years, the formation of an island represents a noteworthy occurrence. However, the island’s existence remains precarious. Its delicate structure, prone to erosion by waves, has caused it to diminish in size since its initial emergence.

Experts are currently in the process of examining the island’s formation, including the composition of its deposits. The island’s lifespan will largely depend on whether it consists of durable materials like lava or volcanic rocks such as pumice. The volcanic activity has largely subsided, leaving the landmass to weather natural forces.

Notably, undersea volcanoes and seismic activities have previously contributed to the birth of new islands. In 2013, Nishinoshima, an island south of Tokyo situated in the Pacific Ocean, developed as a result of an eruption and continued to grow over a ten-year period. Additionally, a small island surfaced following a massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Pakistan in 2013. Another island formed off the coast of Tonga in 2015 following a submarine volcano’s month-long eruption.

Japan, synonymous with volcanic activity, is home to approximately 111 of the world’s 1,500 active volcanoes. The nation is situated within the Pacific “ring of fire,” an area encircling the Pacific Ocean known for its intense seismic events.

Iwo Jima carries historical significance as it witnessed some of the most intense battles during World War II. The photograph captured by AP photographer Joe Rosenthal depicting the flag-raising atop the island’s Mount Suribachi symbolizes the valor displayed by the United States Marines and the Pacific War.