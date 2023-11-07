A Guide to Choosing the Perfect Subscription Plan for Your FT Trial

Are you ready to delve into the world of FT.com and explore all the incredible opportunities it offers? With our trial subscription, you will have complete digital access to FT.com, including access to a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. But that’s not all – we have different subscription plans tailored to suit your specific needs and interests.

Our Standard Digital package opens the door to a world of information, providing you with access to a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. It’s the perfect choice for those who want to stay informed and up-to-date on current events and business trends.

For those seeking an even more enriching experience, our Premium Digital package is the way to go. In addition to all the benefits of Standard Digital, you’ll also gain access to our premier business column, Lex, and enjoy 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes with original, in-depth reporting. It’s the ideal plan for the avid business enthusiast who wants to stay ahead of the game and gain valuable insights.

At the end of your trial, if you do nothing, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which provides complete access for $69 per month. However, we understand that everyone’s needs and preferences are different, and that’s why we offer the flexibility to change your plan at any time. Whether you want to upgrade or downgrade, simply visit the “Settings & Account” section and make the necessary adjustments.

If you’d like to enjoy the benefits of premium access and save 20%, you can choose to pay annually at the end of your trial. It’s a cost-effective option for those committed to staying informed and making the most of their FT experience.

Cancellation is also hassle-free. You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. Rest assured, you can continue to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

We offer various payment methods, including credit card, debit card, and PayPal, for your convenience and peace of mind. Choose the option that suits you best and embark on your FT journey today.

The world of information and insights awaits – start your trial and choose the perfect subscription plan for you!