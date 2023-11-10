New Hampshire’s Seacoast on High Alert as Hurricane Lee Approaches

Officials in New Hampshire’s Seacoast region are bracing themselves for potential wind, rain, and rough surf as Hurricane Lee looms closer. While the storm’s path remains uncertain, local fishermen, and officials are hopeful that the hurricane will stay far out to sea.

Craig Schreck, captain of the boat Parasail, has taken the necessary precautions by removing his boat from the water. “It’s always better to be prepared ahead of time, rather than scrambling to secure everything when the storm hits,” Schreck commented. “Although I’m optimistic that everything will be fine, I’d rather have peace of mind.”

In Hampton Beach, officials are diligently monitoring the storm’s track. Chief lifeguard Pat Murphy warns of the possibility of rough waters and rip currents as the storm approaches. He emphasizes the importance, especially during these times when only lifeguards are stationed at the beach, for visitors to assess their swimming abilities.

Murphy advises, “Whenever you visit the beach, it is crucial to listen to the lifeguards. They will guide you to safe areas. If conditions deteriorate, we will fly red flags and strictly limit swimming to ensure safety. It’s vital to know your limits. If you are not a proficient swimmer, it is best to avoid going into the water. Surfers should also be cautious as the waves will likely be large and powerful.”

The Coast Guard and Port of New Hampshire are closely monitoring the storm’s progress and taking necessary precautions. They will be preparing their strategies and plans in the upcoming days to ensure the safety of the seacoast region.

