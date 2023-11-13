New Insights into the Lives of Slaves in Ancient Pompeii

Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery that sheds light on the daily lives of slaves in Ancient Rome’s Pompeii. In the outskirts of Pompeii, near the famous walls, researchers have unearthed a small bedroom in a Roman villa known as Civita Giuliana. This room, undoubtedly used by slaves, provides valuable insights into their marginalized status in the ancient world.

The room contained two beds, with only one of them equipped with a mattress. Additionally, two small cabinets and a collection of urns and ceramic containers were found. While examining these artifacts, archaeologists discovered the remains of two mice and a rat, highlighting the poor hygiene conditions that these slaves endured during their time.

The devastating volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago engulfed Pompeii and the surrounding areas, preserving them in ash. Over time, furniture, fabric, and other materials decomposed, leaving empty spaces in the debris. By filling these voids with plaster, the original shape and contours of the items can be revealed. In the case of this small bedroom, the outline of a crumpled blanket on the bed netting was captured, creating a poignant image that connects us to the past.

Rather surprisingly, no traces of grates, locks, or chains were found, suggesting that control over the slaves was maintained through the internal organization of servitude, rather than physical barriers. This finding challenges previous assumptions about the methods of restraint used in Roman times.

The discovery of this slave bedroom is significant not only for its historical value but also for the ongoing efforts to preserve and research the ancient city. The Civita Giuliana villa, once targeted by illegal diggers, has been the subject of recent excavations aimed at halting the decay and neglect it suffered. Thanks to a 105-million-euro ($115.58 million) EU-funded project, the site has received much-needed attention.

Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano emphasized the importance of this discovery, stating that it contributes to our understanding of the material conditions and social organization of that era. This newfound knowledge opens up new horizons for historical and archaeological studies, providing us with fresh insights into the lives of those who lived in Pompeii thousands of years ago.

