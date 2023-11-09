Archaeologists Discover Slave Bedroom in Pompeii Villa, Unveiling Insights into Ancient Society

Archaeologists have made an intriguing discovery at a Roman villa near Pompeii, shedding light on the lives of slaves in the ancient world. The Civita Giuliana villa, located just north of the walls of Pompeii, has revealed a small bedroom that was likely occupied by slaves. The findings underscore the lowly status and harsh living conditions endured by the lower classes during that time.

Inside the small room, two beds were found, with only one of them equipped with a mattress. Additionally, there were two small cabinets and a collection of urns and ceramic containers. The excavations also uncovered the remains of two mice and a rat, providing evidence of the poor hygiene conditions in which the lower echelons of society lived.

The preservation of such materials, including furniture and fabric, was made possible by the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago. The blast covered the area in rock fragments, gas, and ash, leading to the decomposition of organic materials over time and leaving behind voids in the debris.

By filling these voids with plaster, archaeologists were able to recreate the original shape and contours of the vanished objects. In this case, they managed to capture the outline of a crumpled blanket on the bed, transforming it into a poignant snapshot from almost two millennia ago.

Contrary to expectations, no traces of grates, locks, or chains were found in the room, suggesting that control over the inhabitants was likely achieved through internal organization rather than physical confinement. Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, further emphasized this, stating that “it seems that control was primarily exerted through the internal organization of servitude, rather than physical barriers and restraints.”

The discovery of this slave bedroom offers significant insights into the social and material conditions of the time. Excavations at the Civita Giuliana villa began in 1907-1908 and resumed in 2017, after illegal diggers plundered the site. Pompeii, along with its surroundings, was unexpectedly buried in volcanic ash during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79, preserving the city and providing archaeologists with a unique glimpse into ancient Roman civilization.

Thanks to a recently concluded EU-funded project, efforts to conserve and research Pompeii continue to thrive. The site’s preservation and ongoing excavation work have opened up new avenues for historical and archaeological studies. As Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano aptly noted, “What we are learning about the material conditions and social organization of that era opens up new horizons for historical and archaeological studies.”