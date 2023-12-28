New Surge of Violence in Central Gaza Causing Chaos as Israel Advances

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, a new wave of violence has erupted in central Gaza. Israeli tanks have advanced deep into a town in the central Gaza Strip, causing havoc and forcing tens of thousands of displaced Palestinian families to flee in a desperate exodus.

Witnesses have reported Israeli tanks near a mosque in the built-up area of Bureij, which have apparently advanced from orchards on the eastern outskirts. Meanwhile, in the heart of Khan Younis, the main southern city in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces have struck the area near a hospital. This has raised concerns that a new ground push is imminent, further endangering the lives of families who have already been made homeless during the 12 weeks of war.

According to Palestinian health authorities, the death toll from Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours alone stands at 210, bringing the total number of casualties in the war to a devastating 21,320. Thousands more are feared to be buried or lost in the ruins, highlighting the immense human cost of this conflict.

Israel’s ground war in Gaza has escalated significantly, despite pleas from its closest ally, the United States, to scale down its campaign. The war was initially launched with the mission to dismantle the Hamas movement that governs Gaza. The movement’s activities, including the killing of 1,200 people and the capture of 240 hostages, had provoked a strong response from Israel.

The main focus of the fighting has shifted to central areas south of the wetlands that divide the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces have ordered civilians to evacuate as their tanks make advances. As a result, tens of thousands of people from the Nusseirat, Bureij, and Maghazi districts are moving towards Deir al-Balah, a city already overwhelmed by the influx of displaced individuals. Makeshift tents and camps are being hastily constructed to accommodate the growing number of people seeking refuge.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has expressed deep concern for the 150,000 people, including young children, women, the elderly, and the disabled, who have been left with nowhere to go. The situation is dire, and urgent action is needed to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

While the immediate focus is on the central areas of Gaza, violence has also erupted in Khan Younis. Residents in the city fear that Israeli forces are deliberately provoking a new wave of displacement in preparation for a further ground assault.

With hospitals in Gaza overwhelmed and only a handful still functioning, the extent of the devastation becomes more apparent. Women and children are among the victims brought to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where the dead and wounded are being treated. The scenes are harrowing, with families grieving for their loved ones and medical staff struggling to provide care in the midst of the chaos.

Amidst the fighting, Egypt has proposed a three-stage plan for a ceasefire to end the bloodshed. However, the response from the warring parties is still awaited, leaving the situation uncertain and the violence ongoing.

As the conflict continues, the people of Gaza are paying a heavy price. Their lives are being shattered, and the urgency to find a peaceful resolution is more pressing than ever. The international community must come together to support efforts towards lasting peace and ensure the protection of innocent lives caught in the crossfire.

