Entomologists in Thailand have made a remarkable discovery of a new species of tarantula in the southern part of the country. This electrifying arachnid, known as the Chilobrachys natanicharum, exhibits a stunning blue-violet hue resembling the color of electrical sparks, making it a rare and enchanting phenomenon.

The researchers from the Entomology Museum at Khon Kaen University and the Natural History Museum of the National Science Museum have expressed their fascination with the blue coloration in animals. They explain that blue color in tarantulas is a unique instance of structural colors that have evolved independently at least eight times.

Interestingly, the name of this new species was determined through a nationwide auction. It is now known as Chilobrachys natanicharum, with the inspiration behind its name coming from the executives of Nichada Properties Co. Ltd., a prominent real estate company. Photos of this tarantula reveal its blue-purple hair on both its legs and body. The coloring on its legs is particularly notable, described as “unique” and “iridescent.”

Notably, the female spiders and young male spiders of this species possess more violet than metallic-blue hairs. Conversely, the bright blue color is more prominent in adult male spiders, albeit less intense compared to females.

Researchers have found that these tarantulas tend to thrive in Thailand’s southern mangrove forests, utilizing tree hollows as their natural habitat. These arachnids may also reside in evergreen forests. However, the destruction of their habitats and the hunting of tarantulas have taken a toll on their population. In Thailand, all tarantulas are considered controlled wildlife, emphasizing the urgent need to conserve and protect both this new species and their habitats.

The discovery of the Chilobrachys natanicharum tarantula brings a fresh understanding of the stunning diversity found within the arachnid world. Its remarkable blue coloring is a testament to the wonders of nature and the intricate adaptations these creatures have developed. Conservation efforts are crucial to ensure their survival and maintain the delicate balance of ecosystems they inhabit.