New Drone Strike Highlights Escalating Tensions in Iraq

In a recent development, a military base in northern Iraq was targeted by a drone attack, resulting in injuries, according to statements from US and Iraqi officials. This incident is the latest in a series of attacks aimed at the US and anti-jihadist coalition forces stationed in Iraq.

The frequency of these attacks has significantly increased since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The drone attack took place near Arbil airport in Iraqi Kurdistan. Although further details concerning the nature and extent of the injuries sustained have not yet been provided, it is evident that the attack directly targeted US and coalition forces located at the airbase.

Shortly after the initial drone strike, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for launching another drone attack near the Harir base, which is situated northeast of Arbil. This base also houses US and coalition forces. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq is a loose collective of armed groups affiliated with the Hashed al-Shaabi coalition, which is integrated into Iraq’s regular armed forces.

Since October 17, there have been a total of 103 attacks against US troops in Iraq and Syria. The majority of these attacks have been attributed to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which opposes US support for Israel in its ongoing conflict with Hamas.

It is important to note that tensions have been mounting, as demonstrated by the earlier rocket attack on the US embassy in Baghdad. While no group officially claimed responsibility for the attack, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s office reported that several arrests were made, with individuals having links to the security services.

The United States currently has approximately 2,500 soldiers deployed in Iraq and an additional 900 in Syria. The international coalition has been actively combating the Islamic State group since 2014.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the Islamic Resistance in Iraq?

A: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq is a collection of armed groups affiliated with the Hashed al-Shaabi coalition that is integrated into Iraq’s regular armed forces.

Q: How many attacks have occurred against US troops in Iraq and Syria since October 17?

A: There have been a total of 103 attacks targeting US troops in Iraq and Syria since October 17.

Q: Why does the Islamic Resistance in Iraq oppose US support for Israel?

A: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq opposes US support for Israel due to its ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Q: How many US soldiers are currently deployed in Iraq and Syria?

A: The United States has around 2,500 soldiers deployed in Iraq and approximately 900 in Syria.

Sources:

– AFP