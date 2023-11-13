New Delhi’s Innovative Solution: Rain to Tackle Hazardous Smog

In a groundbreaking approach to combat the severe pollution crisis, New Delhi is preparing to unleash the power of rain. As the world’s most polluted capital, the city has been shrouded in smog for the past week, prompting authorities to take drastic measures. With schools closed, construction activities halted, and restrictions on vehicle use imposed, the local government is now turning to artificial rain as a potential solution.

The city’s environment minister revealed that, pending legal approval and favorable weather conditions, authorities aim to induce rain starting from around November 20. The deteriorating air quality in New Delhi is an annual occurrence, exacerbated by the cold air during winter that traps pollutants from various sources such as vehicles, industries, construction dust, and agricultural waste burning.

Instead of relying solely on traditional methods of pollution control, New Delhi is exploring the innovative strategy of rain induction. Although this approach has been employed successfully in countries like China, Indonesia, and Malaysia, it is a first for the Indian capital. By seeding clouds using substances like silver iodine, the city’s environmental department hopes to trigger precipitation and cleanse the air.

While environmental experts have drafted a proposal outlining the rain-making technique, it awaits presentation to the Supreme Court for approval. New Delhi’s environmental minister expressed optimism about the potential of conducting a pilot project, stressing the importance of support and collaboration from all stakeholders.

As the city grapples with hazardous levels of pollution, a pressing question arises: Can rain be the savior that New Delhi desperately needs?

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the current state of air quality in New Delhi?

A: The air quality index in the city reached over 320, classified as “hazardous” by Swiss group IQAir.

Q: What measures has the local government taken to combat pollution?

A: All schools have been shut, construction activities suspended, and restrictions imposed on vehicle use.

Q: How will New Delhi induce rain to improve air quality?

A: The city plans to seed clouds using substances like silver iodine to trigger precipitation.

Q: Has rain induction been used in other countries?

A: Yes, countries like China, Indonesia, and Malaysia have previously employed this technique.

Q: When will the rain induction project begin in New Delhi?

A: Pending legal approval and favorable weather conditions, authorities aim to start inducing rain from around November 20.

