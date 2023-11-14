New Delhi’s Transformation for the G20 Summit: A Tale of Displacement and Disruption

New Delhi, the bustling capital of India, has undergone a remarkable transformation in preparation for the upcoming G20 summit. The city’s streets have been resurfaced, streetlights now illuminate once dark sidewalks, and vibrant murals and graffiti adorn city buildings and walls. The makeover, dubbed a “beautification project” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, aims to showcase India’s cultural prowess and bolster its standing on the global stage. However, amidst the glitz and glamour, an unsettling reality emerges – the city’s poor feel like they have been marginalized and erased.

For many street vendors and residents of New Delhi’s shantytowns, the effects of the makeover have been deeply disruptive, leading to displacement and loss of livelihood. According to activists, approximately 150,000 people are homeless in New Delhi, a far cry from the census estimate of 47,000. Since January, hundreds of houses and roadside stalls have been demolished, uprooting thousands of individuals and families. The abruptness of these demolitions, with eviction notices issued shortly before the destruction began, has raised concerns about the government’s approach to poverty alleviation.

Similar demolitions have taken place in other Indian cities like Mumbai and Kolkata, which have also hosted G20 events preceding the summit. Critics argue that these actions go beyond mere beautification, representing a deliberate attempt to clear away the visible signs of poverty in order to present a pristine image to world leaders. Abdul Shakeel from the activist group Basti Suraksha Manch, or Save Colony Forum, laments the destruction of the urban poor’s lives in the name of beautification, pointing out the irony of using taxpayers’ money for evictions and displacements.

In July, a report by the Concerned Citizens Collective highlighted the displacement of nearly 300,000 people as a result of G20 summit preparations, particularly in the neighborhoods that foreign leaders and diplomats would be visiting. Shantytowns were razed to the ground, creating parks in their place, without providing alternative shelters or accommodations for the newly homeless. This lack of consideration has further exacerbated the plight of those already living on the fringes of society.

Criticism and dissent have not been met with open arms either. Indian police recently intervened to shut down a meeting of activists, academics, and politicians expressing concerns about the government’s motives for hosting the G20 summit. The voices of the homeless and disenfranchised are being silenced in the pursuit of an extravagant event that seems to prioritize the interests of the privileged.

The issue of poverty in India remains a significant challenge, despite some progress in recent years. A government report highlighted that nearly 135 million people had moved out of multidimensional poverty between 2016 and 2021, but the struggle to eradicate poverty entirely persists. This multidimensional understanding of poverty takes into account not only income but also factors such as education, infrastructure, and access to essential services, which profoundly impact an individual’s quality of life.

Unfortunately, New Delhi’s pursuit of transformation and grandeur has not been without precedent. In the past, the Indian authorities have faced criticism for clearing away homeless encampments and shantytowns ahead of major events. A prime example is the hasty construction of a wall in Gujarat before the visit of former President Donald Trump, which aimed to divert attention from a nearby slum area. Similar evictions took place during the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, further highlighting the recurrent disregard for the marginalized.

Amidst the upheaval, the plight of street vendors becomes apparent. Caught between sacrificing their means of survival for the nation’s pride and the basic necessity to earn a living, they find themselves at the mercy of government rules. Shankar Lal, a street vendor selling chickpea curry with fried flatbread, shares his helplessness. Mandated to move away by authorities, he now only gets to operate his stall on Sundays, when policing is less stringent. However, even these limited opportunities do not guarantee a stable livelihood.

As New Delhi prepares to host the G20 summit, let us not forget the voices of those who have been silenced and marginalized in the process. The city’s transformation should strive to uplift all its residents, rather than dismiss and displace those in need. A society’s true progress lies not only in its glittering facade but in the equitable and inclusive policies that uplift every member of the community. Only then can we truly call it development.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the G20 summit?

The G20 summit is a gathering of world leaders from the 19 wealthiest countries and the European Union, aimed at discussing and addressing global economic issues and promoting cooperation between nations.

2. How has New Delhi changed for the G20 summit?

New Delhi has undergone a significant transformation for the G20 summit, including resurfaced streets, illuminated sidewalks, and vibrant murals and graffiti on city buildings. The aim is to present a visually appealing city to showcase India’s cultural prowess.

3. How has the makeover affected the poor in New Delhi?

The makeover has led to the displacement and loss of livelihood for many street vendors and residents of shantytowns. The demolitions carried out as part of the beautification project have raised questions about the government’s approach to poverty and concerns about the marginalized communities being left behind.

4. Are similar transformations happening in other Indian cities?

Yes, other Indian cities like Mumbai and Kolkata, which have also hosted G20 events, have experienced similar demolitions and evictions. This raises concerns about whether these actions are truly aimed at beautification or if they reflect a larger trend of erasing poverty-stricken areas in preparation for major events.

5. How does poverty affect India?

India is home to 1.4 billion people and continues to face significant challenges in eradicating poverty. While progress has been made, there remains a considerable gap, with factors beyond income, such as education, infrastructure, and access to services, impacting individuals’ quality of life.

6. What is the government’s response to criticism?

The government has faced criticism for its handling of the preparations for the G20 summit and the displacement of marginalized communities. Dissenting voices have been suppressed, as seen in the recent police intervention to shut down a meeting of activists, academics, and politicians questioning the government’s motives.

7. What can be done to address the concerns of the marginalized in New Delhi?

Developing inclusive policies that prioritize the needs of all residents, especially the poor and marginalized, is crucial. It is essential to strike a balance between showcasing the city’s progress and ensuring the well-being of its most vulnerable populations.