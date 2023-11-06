Celebrating Delhi’s Transformation: The Summit’s Impact on the City

New Delhi has undergone a remarkable transformation as it prepares to host an important summit. The bustling streets of the city have been given a facelift, with thousands of staff members working tirelessly to ensure its cleanliness and appeal. From cleaning the streets to planting hundreds of flowers, the efforts have been visible throughout the city.

Nand Kishor, a dedicated cleaner responsible for a quarter-mile stretch of road, dons an orange T-shirt bearing the summit’s logo as he diligently sweeps the streets. However, his task proves challenging as he often witnesses people littering right after he has cleaned a section. Despite his frustrations, Kishor remains committed to his duty.

Meanwhile, Lalit Kumar, a passionate gardener, has been working day and night, planting approximately 300 flowers daily. His goal is to create a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere for the visiting delegations. The city’s ambition is to have nearly half a million new plants in place before the summit begins.

Not only are cleanliness and nature prioritized, but art also plays a significant role in transforming the city. Artists like Mahendar Palia have been invited to showcase their talent by painting murals at key locations. Palia’s team has spent hours creating eye-catching designs, bringing colorful and captivating visuals to the city streets. Their efforts contribute to making Delhi more visually appealing, and they take pride in fulfilling an artist’s dream.

In addition to these remarkable changes, the city has made efforts to control the presence of rhesus monkeys and stray dogs, keeping them out of sight as much as possible during the summit. These measures ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for all the visitors.

Delhi’s astonishing transformation is a testament to the city’s commitment to making the summit a memorable and vibrant event. The collective efforts of cleaners, gardeners, and artists have resulted in a city that exudes charm and beauty. As the diplomats arrive, they will be greeted by the splendor of freshly planted flowers, meticulously cleaned streets, and awe-inspiring art. Delhi is ready to leave a lasting impression on its visitors.