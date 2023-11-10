Monkeying Around: India’s Creative Solution for G20

Indian authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to maintain order and dignity during the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi. With world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, about to descend upon the capital, the focus is on ensuring that even the mischievous rhesus macaques don’t steal the limelight or wreak havoc.

While the city undergoes a beautification drive with painted walls and colorful flowers, New Delhi’s authorities have come up with a unique solution to deter the monkeys. Life-size cutouts of angry langurs, a larger and more aggressive species, have been strategically placed throughout the city. The theory is that the smaller monkeys will be frightened by the presence of their larger counterparts and keep their distance.

Additionally, around 30 to 40 men trained to mimic the sounds of langurs have been deployed. By tricking the rhesus monkeys into thinking they are nearby, this auditory illusion is expected to discourage the mischievous behavior that has become synonymous with the capital’s monkey population.

In a considerate move, the council has also left food for the monkeys in forested areas, encouraging them to stay away from the city’s bustling streets. Taking into account the cultural significance of monkeys in Hindu-majority India, the authorities have opted for humane solutions rather than controversial culling programs.

Interestingly, this is not the first time langurs have been utilized for such purposes. During the Commonwealth Games in 2010, live langurs were rented and used to scare off troublesome rhesus macaque gangs.

As the G20 approaches, the city is preparing for large-scale disruptions. Central New Delhi will grind to a halt as security measures are ramped up, enabling global leaders to move freely between hotels and meeting venues. Billboards featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face set the stage for this landmark event.

Let’s hope that India’s efforts to maintain order aren’t in vain, and that the presence of langur cutouts and mimicked vocalizations will manage to keep the monkey business to a minimum.