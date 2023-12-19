New Covid Strain Categorized as “Variant of Interest” by WHO

A novel coronavirus strain, designated as JN.1, was recently classified as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization (WHO). Although the strain was initially detected in the United States in September, WHO has assessed that it poses a minimal threat to public health.

After examining the available evidence, the WHO determined that the global public health risk associated with JN.1 is currently low. The strain is derived from its parent lineage BA.2.86, which was previously identified as a variant of interest. It’s important to note that existing vaccines remain effective in protecting against severe illness and death caused by JN.1, as well as other circulating COVID-19 variants.

In the United States, JN.1 accounts for an estimated 15% to 29% of cases as of December 8, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, the CDC reassures the public that there is no evidence suggesting an elevated risk to public health compared to other existing variants. As a precaution, authorities are considering the development of an updated vaccine to ensure ongoing protection against the JN.1 variant.

Last week, China reported seven cases of infections caused by a subvariant of COVID-19. As the situation continues to evolve, it is vital to remain informed and follow guidelines set forth by health authorities to safeguard both individual and community well-being.

FAQs:

Q: What is the significance of the “variant of interest” classification?

A: The “variant of interest” classification by the World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that the JN.1 strain of the coronavirus has distinct genetic changes. While it may have certain characteristics that differ from the original strain, its impact on public health is currently considered minimal.

Q: Will current vaccines protect against the JN.1 variant?

A: Yes, according to the WHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), existing vaccines are still effective in preventing severe illness and death caused by the JN.1 variant, as well as other circulating COVID-19 variants.

Q: Is there an increased risk associated with the JN.1 variant?

A: No, current evidence does not suggest an elevated risk to public health in relation to the JN.1 variant compared to other variants. However, authorities are monitoring the situation closely and considering the development of an updated vaccine as a precautionary measure.

Sources:

– World Health Organization (WHO)

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)