New COVID-19 Subvariant JN.1 Emerges as Fast-Growing Threat Ahead of Holidays

A concerning new subvariant of COVID-19 has emerged, posing a significant threat just in time for the holiday season, according to health officials.

Referred to as JN.1, this subvariant has rapidly spread worldwide, as declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday. In the United States, it is responsible for approximately 20 percent of new coronavirus cases, as estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

JN.1 is a descendant of the Omicron variant, which garnered attention earlier this year due to concerns over potential mutations that could evade vaccines and antibodies. It originated from BA.2.86, a precursor to JN.1 with minimal changes to its spike protein. Despite this, JN.1 has exhibited a higher transmission rate, making it a faster-moving virus.

In recent weeks, JN.1 has seen a significant increase in prevalence across the United States, likely linked to the surge in holiday travel and gatherings. The CDC has expressed concern over these rising statistics.

Dr. Shishi Luo, the head of infectious diseases for the genomic sequencing company Helix, noted the sharp rise of JN.1 cases coinciding with the Thanksgiving break. However, experts have reassured the public that JN.1 does not necessarily cause more severe illness compared to other COVID variants.

Symptoms associated with JN.1 infections align with general COVID ailments, including fever, chills, difficulty breathing, and congestion. The CDC has found no discernible differences in symptomatology between JN.1 and other strains of the virus.

To exacerbate matters, waning immunity may be contributing to the surge in JN.1 cases. A specific mutation in the spike protein of the variant seemingly aids its ability to evade the body’s immune response. According to studies conducted at Columbia University and in China, the human body’s antibodies have shown reduced effectiveness in neutralizing JN.1.

As of December 9, only about 18 percent of adults in the US have received the latest round of COVID booster shots. The CDC emphasizes the importance of medical professionals intensifying their efforts in ensuring patients receive all recommended vaccine doses.

Dr. Alex Greninger, assistant director of the Clinical Virology Laboratory at the University of Washington, expressed concern over the declining rates of booster shots and the antiviral medication, Paxlovid. He emphasized the disappointment in underutilizing these crucial tools developed to combat the virus.

This alarming surge of the JN.1 variant occurs simultaneously with a rise in respiratory illnesses and a 30 percent increase in COVID-related hospitalizations, particularly in New York City. As the holiday season approaches, it becomes imperative for individuals to remain vigilant, follow recommended preventive measures, and ensure they are fully vaccinated and up-to-date with booster shots to safeguard their health and prevent further spread of the virus.

(Source: New York Post)