Introducing the Rapidly Spreading Coronavirus Subvariant JN.1: What You Should Know

The global healthcare community is closely monitoring the emergence of a new coronavirus subvariant known as JN.1. Classified as a variant of interest by the World Health Organization (WHO), JN.1 has been identified as a rapidly spreading variant that has gained significant prevalence in a short period of time.

Initially accounting for around 3 percent of all coronavirus cases in early November, JN.1 has quickly surged to make up 27.1 percent of global cases just a month later. The WHO predicts that the rise of JN.1 may lead to a surge in cases, particularly in countries that are experiencing winter.

JN.1 originated from a descendant of the omicron variant, known as BA.2.86. This subvariant possesses an additional spike protein mutation compared to its parent variant. While JN.1 exhibits a rapid increase in infections, the current available evidence does not suggest a substantial increase in disease severity. Therefore, the overall risk evaluation of the JN.1 variant is deemed to be “low” by the WHO.

Symptoms associated with JN.1 have not been determined to significantly differ from other variants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that there is no indication that JN.1 causes more severe symptoms compared to other variants. The severity of symptoms usually depends on an individual’s immunity and overall health, rather than the specific variant causing the infection.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. The CDC recommends individuals to receive an updated coronavirus vaccine to enhance protection against JN.1. Current tests, treatments, and vaccines for COVID-19 are expected to remain effective against this variant, as they are against others. Specifically, the recommended vaccines in the United States are those manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax.

JN.1 has been detected in 41 countries, with France, the United States, Singapore, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Sweden being the nations with the highest proportion of JN.1 cases. In the United States, JN.1 was first identified in September and has since become the fastest-growing variant in the country, according to the CDC’s report on December 8th.

The WHO designates a variant as a “variant of interest” when it demonstrates faster growth than others and exhibits genetic changes that are predicted or known to affect virus characteristics. These changes include transmissibility, virulence, antibody evasion, susceptibility to therapeutics, and detectability. This designation triggers responsibilities for the WHO and its member states to closely monitor and gather and share information.

It is important to note that a “variant of interest” is less severe than a “variant of concern.” Variants of concern cause more severe symptoms, place substantial burdens on health systems, or exhibit reduced vaccine effectiveness. Examples of variants of concern include delta and omicron, which are named after Greek letters.

