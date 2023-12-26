New Constitution, New Era: Chad’s Political Transition

Chad, a landlocked country in Central Africa, recently witnessed a historic moment in its political landscape. Millions of Chadians participated in a referendum to vote on a new draft constitution, marking a significant step in the return to democratic governance. While the process was not without controversy, it highlights the country’s ongoing journey towards political stability and inclusive leadership.

The National Commission Charged with the Organisation of the Constitutional Referendum (CONOREC) reported that an overwhelming 86 percent of voters chose “yes” for the new constitution. With a turnout of 64 percent, it is evident that Chadians are invested in shaping the future of their nation.

This referendum is part of a three-step process aimed at transitioning Chad from military rule to democratic governance following the passing of former long-time ruler Idriss Deby Itno. The new constitution, like its predecessor, maintains a unitary system that has been in place since Chad gained independence in 1960.

Prior to the referendum, opposition parties called for a boycott, advocating for a federal system to devolve powers from the centralized government. Supporters argued that this shift would promote progressive democracy and stimulate economic development. However, those in favor of retaining the unitary system, including transitional government supporters, believe that federalism would lead to disunity within the country.

The transitional government made efforts to address these concerns by including provisions for local governments and legislatures in the new draft. This move allowed the people to elect their representatives at the local level. Nevertheless, the opposition deemed these concessions insufficient.

Critics argue that the referendum committee, predominantly composed of Deby’s allies, limited the opposition’s chances of success or reaching a compromise. However, despite the contentious nature of the process, the referendum’s outcome reflects the will of the Chadian people.

It is important to note that Chad has faced numerous challenges throughout its history, including economic struggles and conflicts driven by various armed groups. Despite the Deby dynasty’s three-decade-long rule, the nation has not experienced significant economic development. According to the World Bank, extreme poverty continues to increase, with 42.3 percent of Chadians living below the national poverty line.

Experts assert that the referendum’s predetermined outcome serves Deby’s long-term goal of consolidating power within an autocratic political system dominated by the military. This approach mirrors his father’s playbook, which involved changing the constitution multiple times to evade term limits and suppress opposition voices.

While the referendum result solidifies Deby’s position, dissent remains among rebel groups both within and outside Chad. These groups have historically challenged the government’s authority, raising the possibility of further unrest following the referendum.

Additionally, Chad’s relationship with France, its former colonial power, is worth noting. Unlike other countries in the region where military governments have strained ties with France, Deby has maintained a strong alliance. This cooperation benefits both parties, with Deby supporting France’s military presence in the Sahel while receiving military and diplomatic assistance in return.

As Chad navigates its internal political dynamics, attention is also shifting towards its role on the international stage. Deby’s actions have sparked geopolitical tensions, particularly with neighboring Sudan. Accusations have been made regarding the use of Chad’s Amdjarass airport for weapons transfers facilitated by the United Arab Emirates. Sudan’s army and paramilitary forces have been at odds, and Chad’s involvement adds complexity to the situation.

In conclusion, Chad’s recent referendum represents a crucial milestone in its political transition. While challenges and criticisms persist, the active participation of Chadians in shaping their country’s future is a testament to their commitment to a democratic and prosperous Chad.

## FAQ

### 1. What was the outcome of Chad’s recent referendum?

An overwhelming majority of Chadians, 86 percent, voted “yes” for the new constitution, according to the National Commission Charged with the Organisation of the Constitutional Referendum (CONOREC).

### 2. What is the significance of the new constitution?

The new constitution marks a step towards democratic governance in Chad. It replaces the previous constitution and maintains the unitary system that has been in place since independence in 1960.

### 3. Why did opposition parties call for a boycott?

Opposition parties advocated for a federal system to devolve powers from the central government. They believed that this shift would promote progressive democracy and encourage economic development.

### 4. Did the transitional government address the concerns of the opposition?

The transitional government made efforts to address the opposition’s concerns by including provisions for local governments and legislatures in the new draft. However, the opposition deemed these concessions insufficient.

### 5. What challenges does Chad face?

Chad has struggled with economic development, increasing poverty rates, and conflicts driven by various armed groups. These challenges have persisted during the Deby dynasty’s three-decade-long rule.

Sources:

– [Al Jazeera](https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/23/new-constitution-old-playbook-chads-deby-continues-power-play-in-sahel)