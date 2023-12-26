The Power Play Continues: Chad’s Deby Seeks to Cement His Rule

In a recent referendum, millions of Chadians voted in favor of a new constitution, solidifying the rule of President Mahmat Idriss Deby. Despite claims of resistance from critics who accuse the military government of perpetuating its power, the referendum saw an overwhelming 86 percent of voters choose “yes”. With a turnout of 64 percent, the referendum marks the second step in a three-step process to return Chad to democratic rule following the death of former ruler Idriss Deby Itno.

The new constitution, much like its predecessor, maintains a unitary system that has been in place since Chad’s independence in 1960. Opposition parties opposed the process, advocating for a federal system to devolve power from the center. However, those in favor of retaining the unitary system argue that a federalist approach would lead to disunity. Opposition from Les Transformateurs, one of the parties supporting a federal system, resulted in its ban and the mass arrests of its members.

While the transitional government made some concessions by allowing the creation of local governments and legislatures, the opposition deemed it insufficient. Critics argue that the referendum committee, composed mostly of Deby allies, offered no real chance of success or compromise for the opposition.

The trajectory of Chad’s political landscape under Deby has raised concerns among experts. The president, who assumed power through a coup in 2021, initially promised a democratic transition within 18 months. However, a national dialogue committee extended the military’s rule for an additional 24 months and allowed Deby’s potential participation in the 2024 elections by removing the constitutional provision that prevented it.

Economically, Chad has not seen significant development despite the Deby dynasty’s three-decade-long rule. The country continues to grapple with extreme poverty, with 42.3 percent of its population living below the national poverty line. Additionally, conflicts driven by armed groups persist, contributing to the nation’s challenges.

Analysts argue that the predetermined outcome of the referendum is part of Deby’s long-term plan to solidify his position at the top of an autocratic political system dominated by the military. This approach mirrors that of his father, Idriss Deby Itno, who changed the constitution multiple times to evade term limits and suppress opposition.

Although Deby enjoys the support of France, tensions between French influence and military governments have surfaced in neighboring countries. Unlike these cases, Deby has maintained a positive relationship with Paris, advocating for France’s continued presence in Chad and receiving military and diplomatic support in return.

As Deby navigates internal strife, attention is shifting to the international consequences of his actions. In neighboring Sudan, accusations have arisen regarding the use of Chad’s Amdjarass airport for facilitating the transfer of weapons by the United Arab Emirates. While Chad and the UAE deny these allegations, a diplomatic rift has emerged as a result.

Overall, Deby’s consolidation of power within Chad raises concerns about the establishment of peace in the country and the potential implications for the region. With dissenting rebel groups already challenging his government, the outcome of the referendum may further exacerbate tensions and lead to a significant dilemma for Chad.

Source: Al Jazeera

