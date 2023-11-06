New Chinese Map Sparks Outrage in South China Sea and India

China’s recent release of a new official map has stirred anger across the South China Sea and India, as it renews its illegal claims to most of the sea and adds new claims along the Indian border. The “new standard” map, published by China’s Ministry of Natural Resources, reaffirms China’s rejected 9 Dash Line claims, while also asserting territorial rights over Taiwan and new areas around India, including Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin.

The biggest backlash has come from India, where China’s unilateral claims have sparked outrage. India, along with Nepal, strongly opposes China’s encroachments. However, it is not just India that is affected. China’s map also claims Russian territory, specifically Bolshoy Ussuriysky Island, and asserts control over the entirety of the South China Sea. Analysts also noted that the way the dashes are drawn near Taiwan could indicate that China sees Japanese islands in the Ryukyus as its territory.

The release of this map has led to sharp reactions from various countries, including Malaysia, Vietnam, and Taiwan, who reject China’s claims. India lodged a formal protest, stating that these claims have no basis and only complicate the resolution of the boundary question. The Philippines also vehemently rejected the map, highlighting that China’s continued efforts to legitimize its sovereign rights have no basis under international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

By releasing this new map, China solidifies its official stance on the disputed territories, upgrading from the old 9-Dash Line to the 10-Dash Line. It is worth noting that the United Nations’ Law of the Sea tribunal has previously ruled China’s claims as invalid, emphasizing that China’s assertions lack legal and historical basis. Despite this, China has continued to assert its dominance in the region through the construction of military bases, aggressive behavior toward neighboring vessels, and ongoing territorial disputes.

This latest action by China only adds fuel to the already tense situation in the South China Sea and India, deepening regional conflicts and further complicating efforts to resolve territorial disputes. The international community closely watches China’s moves, as they have significant implications for regional stability and global geopolitics.