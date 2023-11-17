Poland’s Parliament Gets a Fresh Start as Opposition Takes the Reins

In a significant electoral shift, Poland’s parliament has ushered in a new era with the opposition parties at the helm. The Law and Justice (PiS) party, which held power since 2015, suffered a defeat in the recent election, paving the way for a change in leadership.

The inaugural session of the parliament saw the election of Szymon Hołownia, a former TV host, as the new speaker. Hołownia secured the support of 265 deputies, signaling the clear shift in power away from PiS. The previous speaker, Elżbieta Witek, received only 193 votes in the 460-member parliament.

Hołownia’s first speech as speaker emphasized a stark departure from the practices of the previous ruling party. He vowed to build a parliament based on respect rather than violence. This pledge reflects a renewed commitment to change and progress.

Symbolizing the new direction, the removal of police barriers that had long prevented public access to the parliament buildings signified a more open and accessible democratic space. Journalists, whose freedom to navigate the halls of parliament had been restricted, will also have increased access moving forward.

Furthermore, Hołownia expressed his intention to dismantle the legislative “freezer,” a mechanism used by the previous speaker to stall inconvenient bills. He made it clear that the parliament should not simply serve as a “voting machine” for the government. Hołownia’s goal is to create a parliament that prioritizes integrity and transparency.

The election of Hołownia highlights the opposition’s control over the legislative agenda. A three-party coalition, consisting of the Civic Coalition, the Third Way grouping led by Hołownia’s party, and the Left, now holds the reins of power.

President Andrzej Duda, despite PiS being the largest party, designated Mateusz Morawiecki of PiS as the new prime minister. However, the opposition parties have rejected PiS’s offers to form a coalition, making it likely that an opposition-led government will take over in mid-December.

Although the opposition now commands the parliament, ruling the country won’t be without challenges. President Duda has the power to veto legislation, and the opposition coalition lacks the votes to override him. Balancing the need for change with the potential for clashes with the president will be a key test for the new government.

Overall, the transfer of power in Poland’s parliament represents a fresh start and a renewed commitment to democratic principles. The opposition’s agenda will focus on undoing the policies championed by PiS over the past eight years. While challenges lie ahead, the spirit of change and progress is palpable among the newly empowered opposition parties.

