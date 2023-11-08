Tropical Development: Monitoring Potential Disturbances in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is keeping a close watch on two areas in the Atlantic Ocean that show potential for tropical development. As we enter the peak of hurricane season, forecasters are monitoring these regions for any signs of cyclone formation.

The first area of interest is located in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa. Currently, it is a broad area of low pressure that is expected to develop by the middle of the week. As it moves west-northwest or northwest across the eastern Atlantic, there is a possibility for some development. However, the NHC currently assigns a 0% chance of development within the next 48 hours and a 20% chance over the next seven days.

The second area, situated in the Central Tropical Atlantic, also presents a potential for low-pressure system formation. Forecasters anticipate slow development as it moves west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic. Similar to the first disturbance, the NHC assigns a 0% chance of development within the next 48 hours and a 20% chance over the next seven days.

This year’s Atlantic basin has experienced an unusually quiet period following a busy start to the hurricane season. Despite the early activity, the basin’s hostile conditions, characterized by Saharan dust and strong upper-level winds, have hindered tropical development. However, NOAA predicts that above-normal activity will resume due to warm water temperatures. Their seasonal forecast suggests the possibility of 14-21 named storms and 6-11 hurricanes.

As we enter August, forecasters generally expect a shift in the Atlantic’s weather dynamics. Hostile conditions tend to relax during this month, allowing for greater tropical cyclone formation. In fact, hurricane experts at Colorado State University commemorate the most active part of the Atlantic hurricane season by ringing a bell on August 20th. Last year’s August, however, defied expectations as it remained unusually calm, with no tropical storms or hurricanes forming. It was only the second August in the modern satellite era to witness such calm conditions.

While hurricane season in the Atlantic extends from June 1st to November 30th, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining if the potential disturbances transform into tropical storms or hurricanes. The NHC will continue to closely monitor these regions, providing regular updates and forecasts to help us navigate through the Atlantic’s tropical development.