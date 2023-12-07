A Decrease in Aid to Ukraine Raises Concerns About Support

New reports reveal that international aid pledges to Ukraine have reached their lowest levels since the start of the war, indicating a significant decrease in support from the country’s allies. The findings, presented by the German-based Kiel Institute’s Ukraine aid tracker, show a substantial drop in military, financial, and humanitarian aid pledged between August and October 2023, almost 90 percent less compared to the same period in 2022.

This decline in aid comes at a crucial time when Ukraine’s highly-anticipated counteroffensive has failed to yield any breakthrough, and the world’s attention is shifting towards other conflicts, such as the Israel-Hamas war. The reduction in support raises concerns about the continuity of assistance to Ukraine in its time of need.

In the United States, Senate Republicans have recently blocked additional funding for Ukraine due to disagreements with Democrats over U.S. border security. This partisan divide has hindered the progress in providing the necessary aid to Ukraine, leaving the country more vulnerable to Russian aggression. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer remarked that if Republicans do not prioritize national security, Vladimir Putin could take advantage of the situation and further advance through Ukraine and Europe.

Similarly, negotiations within the European Union for a substantial aid package worth $53 billion over the next four years have been dragging on. The prolonged discussions and lack of finalized commitment from the EU contribute to the decline in aid to Ukraine. The Kiel Institute’s figures reveal that newly committed aid between August and October 2023 amounted to just 2.11 billion euros ($2.27 billion), an 87-percent decrease compared to the previous year. Furthermore, out of the 42 donor countries tracked by the study, only 20 have pledged new aid packages to Ukraine in the last three months, the smallest share since the conflict began.

Christoph Trebesch, head of the team behind the Ukraine Support Tracker at the Kiel Institute, expressed concern about the hesitant donor attitude witnessed in recent months. Ukraine has become increasingly reliant on a handful of core donors, such as Germany, the United States, and the Nordic countries, for substantial support. However, given the uncertainty surrounding further U.S. aid and delays in the EU’s promised 50 billion euro support package, Ukraine’s position becomes even more precarious. Any further delay in assistance would only serve to strengthen Putin’s position and potentially escalate the conflict.

As the level of aid decreases, questions arise about the possibility of a reduction in international commitment to Ukraine’s security and stability. It is crucial for the international community to reassess its priorities and provide the necessary support to prevent further escalation of the conflict. Ukraine’s future hangs in the balance, and a united effort is needed to ensure its well-being and territorial integrity.

FAQs

1. What is the Ukraine aid tracker?

The Ukraine aid tracker is a platform developed by the Kiel Institute to monitor and analyze the amount of aid pledged to Ukraine by various countries.

2. Why has aid to Ukraine decreased?

Aid to Ukraine has decreased due to a combination of factors, including the lack of progress in Ukraine’s counteroffensive, the shifting of global attention to other conflicts, and disagreements among donor countries over issues such as border security.

3. Which countries have committed the most aid to Ukraine?

Germany, the United States, and the Nordic countries are among the core donors that have continued to provide substantial support to Ukraine.

4. How will the decrease in aid impact Ukraine’s position?

The decrease in aid could potentially weaken Ukraine’s position in the conflict with Russia, making it more vulnerable to further aggression. It is crucial for Ukraine to receive continuous support to ensure its security and territorial integrity.