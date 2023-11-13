New Era for Dutch Salvage Operation: Burnt-Out Car Freighter Successfully Towed to Port

Dutch authorities have completed a remarkable salvage operation, towing a car-carrying freighter that caught fire in the North Sea to a nearby port for inspection and recovery. The 200-meter Fremantle Highway vessel, loaded with 3,894 cars, including 498 electric vehicles (EVs), was safely brought to the Dutch port of Eemshaven.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management carefully selected Eemshaven as the most suitable port due to its proximity to the damaged freighter. By minimizing the towage journey, potential risks were effectively limited. This decision ensured that the operation proceeded smoothly without further complications.

The vessel was initially moved to a safer location in the North Sea to prevent any immediate danger. It was then expertly towed to Eemshaven on Thursday, thanks to the efforts of salvage specialists and oil response vessels. The regional safety authority confirmed that the ship had arrived at its destination, marking an essential milestone in the salvage operation.

Tragically, the fire outbreak on the Fremantle Highway led to the loss of one crew member during the evacuation. The cause of the fire is believed to be linked to the battery of an EV. Following a thorough inspection, Dutch authorities confirmed that there are no indications of any ongoing fire.

The incident shed light on the risks associated with EV batteries in maritime transportation. The blaze raised significant concerns over potential pollution in the North Sea, given that the ship was carrying substantial amounts of heavy fuel oil and marine diesel oil. To mitigate this risk, a cautious approach was adopted, prioritizing the safe towing of the vessel to port.

However, the firefighting process encountered challenges in extinguishing the blaze, largely due to the presence of lithium-ion batteries in the EVs. These batteries pose unique difficulties in fire suppression. Despite their increasing prevalence as cargo on waterways worldwide, ships are often ill-equipped to handle the specific hazards associated with these batteries.

As the salvage operation concludes successfully, it opens a new chapter for future safety measures in maritime transportation. Experts and authorities must urgently address the need for enhanced protocols and equipment to handle the growing number of EVs and their batteries being transported by sea. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of proactive measures to prevent and mitigate risks in the evolving landscape of shipping.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about Salvage Operations at Sea:

1. Q: What is a salvage operation?

A: A salvage operation refers to the process of rescuing a vessel, its cargo, or other property from a hazardous or distressed situation at sea.

2. Q: What are the risks associated with EV batteries?

A: EV batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries, can be challenging to extinguish once they catch fire. The fire suppression process requires specialized equipment and protocols to ensure effective safety measures.

3. Q: How do maritime authorities handle potential pollution risks during salvage operations?

A: Maritime authorities prioritize the safe towing of damaged vessels to ports where inspection and recovery operations can be conducted cautiously. This approach minimizes the risk of pollution in the surrounding marine environment.

4. Q: What measures are being taken to enhance safety in the transportation of EVs by sea?

A: This incident serves as a wake-up call for authorities and experts to enhance safety protocols and equip ships with the necessary tools to handle the specific risks associated with transporting EVs and their batteries.

Sources:

– dpa (https://www.dpa.com/)

– AP (https://www.apnews.com/)