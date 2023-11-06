US Approval Paves the Way for Dutch F-16s to Reach Ukraine

Ukraine’s quest for advanced fighter jets has taken a significant step forward as the United States has granted approval for the Netherlands to deliver F-16s to Ukraine. Although the fighter jets will not have an immediate impact on the ongoing 18-month war, this approval marks a major milestone for Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

The F-16s are seen as crucial to providing Ukraine with a combat edge. In their recent counteroffensive against Russian forces, Ukrainian troops have been left vulnerable without air cover, making aviation and artillery strikes from Russia a constant threat.

In addition to the delivery of the warplanes, Ukraine’s allies must also contribute to the training of Ukrainian pilots. The United States has emphasized the importance of F-16s and advanced US Abrams tanks in strengthening Ukraine’s long-term defense against Russia.

The Netherlands, alongside other Western coalition countries including Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, pledged in July to train Ukrainian pilots in flying F-16s. However, given that the planes are manufactured in the United States, Washington’s approval is necessary for their delivery.

While the specific timeline for the delivery of the first F-16s to Ukraine remains unclear, progress has been made in training Ukrainian pilots. Denmark has already begun training Ukrainian pilots and is considering providing jets to Kyiv. However, the pilots will require six to eight months of training before any potential donation of aircraft can take place.

Amidst these developments, Russian air defenses have intercepted drone attacks on central Moscow and the country’s Black Sea ships. Russian officials have attributed these attempted strikes to Ukraine. An unmanned Ukrainian drone was shot down over central Moscow, causing no injuries or fire damage. However, flights at major Moscow airports were briefly suspended.

In the Black Sea region, Russian naval forces successfully destroyed a Ukrainian sea drone that attempted to attack Russian ships. The drone was eliminated by fire from a patrol boat and a corvette.

These incidents highlight the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with each side accusing the other of aggression. As Ukraine receives approval for the delivery of F-16s, it is clear that the situation in the region continues to escalate, necessitating a strengthened defense for Ukraine and its allies.