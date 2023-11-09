The Netherlands and Denmark Pledge F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine

The Netherlands and Denmark have made a groundbreaking commitment to provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, with the first deliveries expected around the New Year. This announcement comes in the wake of the United States’ recent approval of the possible shipment of these fighter jets by the two NATO countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his gratitude for this decision, hailing it as a “breakthrough agreement” that would bolster Ukraine’s air defenses and its response to Russia’s 2022 invasion. The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, stated during a joint press conference with Zelenskiy that Denmark would donate a total of 19 F-16 fighter jets. The first six jets are set to be sent to Ukraine at the start of the New Year, followed by eight in 2024 and five the following year.

Similarly, the Netherlands, which possesses a fleet of 42 F-16s, has not yet determined if all of them will be donated. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, when hosting Zelenskiy’s visit, revealed that the Netherlands would carefully consider their contribution.

Both the Netherlands and Denmark have been actively engaged in training Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16s and will ultimately transfer the jets to aid in countering Russia’s air superiority. The training process has commenced for Ukrainian pilots, but it is estimated to take at least six months, possibly longer, to train engineers and mechanics.

The commitment of the Netherlands and Denmark to provide these fighter jets demonstrates a significant effort to support Ukraine’s defense capabilities. The donations will contribute to Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to protect its territorial integrity and enhance its air defense systems.

While the exact number of pilots currently undergoing training remains undisclosed, the presence of over 70 Ukrainian military officials in Denmark for this purpose indicates the seriousness with which Ukraine is approaching its objective. Moreover, a coalition of 11 nations has confirmed that training will be conducted in Denmark and Romania.

The provision of F-16 fighter jets by the Netherlands and Denmark marks a crucial step in empowering Ukraine and reinforcing its air force. This support will bolster Ukraine’s defensive capabilities and act as a deterrent against potential aggressors. The commitment from these NATO countries underscores the solidarity and cooperation within the alliance, emphasizing the shared commitment to safeguarding the security of its member states.