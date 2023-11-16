Netherlands and Denmark Partner with Ukraine to Strengthen Air Defense

The Netherlands and Denmark have joined forces with Ukraine to provide much-needed F-16 aircraft to boost the country’s air defense capabilities. This landmark agreement has been praised by President Volodymyr Zelensky as “historic” and is expected to significantly enhance Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian air superiority.

Speaking at a joint press conference at Eindhoven airport, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that his country would commit to delivering F-16s to Ukraine once the necessary conditions for the transfer are met. Zelensky expressed his gratitude, emphasizing that the Netherlands is the first country to agree to provide F-16s to Ukraine after training.

The Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed its commitment to provide F-16s to Ukraine in a statement released on Sunday. This agreement includes training Ukrainian personnel, establishing infrastructure and logistics, and obtaining the required authorization. However, the exact number of jets to be delivered remains unclear.

Rutte mentioned that the Netherlands currently owns 42 F-16s, some of which will be used for training in Denmark and later in Romania. While the possibility of supplying all remaining planes is being considered, Rutte could not provide a definitive number at this time.

To ensure the successful integration of the F-16s, ongoing language training for Ukrainian service personnel is underway, and military training in Denmark is set to commence soon. Zelensky wasted no time and traveled to Denmark immediately after the announcement to engage in discussions with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, members of the Royal Family, parliament, and business leaders.

This partnership comes on the heels of the United States’ commitment to approving the transfer of F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine once training is complete. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov confirmed that Ukrainian pilots have already begun training for the new aircraft.

Sources: CNN